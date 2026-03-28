One OL Prospect Stands Out For Titans

The Tennessee Titans' ongoing hunt for help on the offensive line has been no secret this offseason. After being tied to the eventual Las Vegas Raider Tyler Linderbaum (like just about every other active team in free agency), the Titans' spending habits seemed to go in every direction but this one, save for a handful of apparent depth signings for the unit.

To boot, entering an NFL Draft rife with playmaking talent on either side of the ball, this year's outlook for elite talent on the front lines has been less than stellar. Tennessee has consistently made noise with prospects at other, "bright light" positions, such as running back Jeremiyah Love and EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

Yet one option, almost too obvious, remains within the Titans' field of view. Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor, likely to be available to Tennessee in the second round, presents a promising developmental trajectory that could go a long way in healing the team's line.

Healing the Offensive Line

It wasn't the line's fault entirely that Ward took more than half-a-hundred sacks in his rookie campaign, but the group certainly made it harder on the first-year passer to settle into what was retrospectively a waning system.

Iheanachor, in a sea of hit-or-miss prospects, looks like a relatively sure success. According to PFF, the OL ranked above hundreds of other athletes at his position on the collegiate level, scoring above average blocking metrics across the board. The Sun Devil is used to making a consistent impact.

Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (OL29) | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Above all else, that's exactly what Tennessee needs. While drafting Iheanachor wouldn't solve the team's issue at C, it would help bolster the offensive line on a hopeful long-term basis.

With Robert Saleh reforging the franchise's identity, his incoming batch of draftees will be the first to push that rebuild as new Titans under that banner.

Pushing a Rebuild

Iheanachor, taken with a talent like the aforementioned Love, for example, could be crucial help for the Titans' effort to overhaul the offense entirely. Brian Daboll taking over as coordinator should certainly help, and Wan'Dale Robinson's addition in his wake is no slouch, either.

But a good offensive line is the beating heart of any elite system. Ward and his backfield need time and, going forward, the team needs consistency in a unit that has operated without it for years now. Iheanachor, if nothing else, appears to be a safe move toward that end.

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