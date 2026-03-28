Titans Meet With Promising TE Ahead of Draft

The Tennessee Titans are in the midst of taking full advantage of their allotted pre-draft visits, bringing in both offensive and defensive prospects with projections all over the map. Robert Saleh and the Titans have made sure to touch base with many of the big names in this year's class; Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate are perhaps the two highest stature travelers to Nashville.

But if this offseason has said anything about the current Titans regime's roster-building strategy, it's that depth may matter almost as much as star-power. The team's litany of secondary signings in free agency have proven as much, filling the gaps between the likes of Wan'Dale Robinson, Alontae Taylor, and others.

A potential depth addition at tight end is one of the latest to confirm his contact with the Titans. Eli Stowers, formerly a Vanderbilt Commodores offensive mainstay, has made Tennessee's list.

Making the List

Stowers confirmed his meeting with the Titans to Rich Eisen, noting that the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos were set to follow soon thereafter. If it weren't obvious going in, the Titans aren't the only franchise to play the field with the Commodores TE.

Though on the surface, given their current heaviness at the position, Tennessee making calls in Stowers' direction doesn't seem to make much sense. Gunnar Helm seems to have the unit held down as far as volume goes, while recently signed Daniel Bellinger has all the apparent tools to both spell him and make an impact blocking for the run.

Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (TE25) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although Stowers has the numbers to make his own case as a worthy addition, anyway. On top of his four-touchdown, 769-yard campaign, the TE won the John Mackey Award in December, being dubbed the nation's most outstanding at his position as a result.

To that end, if TE is a position of priority for Tennessee even still, the team couldn't do much better than Stowers in this cycle.

Best in Class

What's more, Stowers doesn't appear likely to come off the board in the first round. If the Titans try and swing on him, the team could first prioritize one side of the ball (in this case, perhaps defense would be more fitting) and grab a top-shelf playmaking talent before Stowers is even considered.

It may be a confusing thought now, but given a piece or two falling into place beforehand, Tennessee could easily validate taking the John Mackey Award-winner with one of their later selections.

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