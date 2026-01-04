Recently Unretired QB In The Running For Titans HC Vacancy

Ian Rapoport dropped a bombshell on Jan. 4 when he revealed that legendary quarterback Philip Rivers was in contention for the Tennessee Titans head coaching job.

While Rapoport didn't specify Tennessee was one of the only teams interested, his post broke down why that would be a logical assumption to make.

Seeing as the Colts have been eliminated from the playoffs, Tennessee could interview him as soon as Jan. 5. In no world did anyone expect Rivers to come out of retirement this season, and now all eyes are on him this offseason as he could go from high school head coach straight to the NFL.

Titans Doing Their Research On Phillip Rivers

From HS coach to NFL coach? Sources say teams are doing research on Philip Rivers as a potential head coach candidate and the #Colts QB may have the opportunity to interview for a HC opening.



"Several sources say Rivers could end up as a head coach candidate this cycle and the current belief is that Rivers gets at least one opportunity to interview, possibly more," Rapoport wrote. "Only two teams currently have head coach openings -- the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans -- though that number is expected to grow after Sunday."

He added, "Sources say that teams have been doing research on Rivers as a candidate and making background calls. That happened last year, as well. Rivers previously has never been willing to engage -- not with college or NFL teams -- but his dramatic return to the NFL in December might have sparked his interest."

For what it's worth, the Titans "did their research" on Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman before he returned to the team. In no world do any Titans fans expect Rivers is the frontrunner to be their next head coach, but there's a slight chance that could become a reality.

Add Phillip Rivers To Titans Interview Schedule

A teary-eyed Philip Rivers on today possibly being his last game: “If I go back and say, ‘Now you know everything that’s gonna happen, what would you do?’ I’d do it all again. … I got 3 bonus games that I never saw coming and I couldn’t be more grateful.” pic.twitter.com/YciJ3l2yga — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2025

Currently, the only people the Titans could interview after Week 18 are Mike McCarthy and Matt Nagy. Rivers could now be added to that list, as all of their other candidates are currently on teams in the playoffs.

Should the likes of Mike McDaniel or Kevin Stefanski get fired, things get interesting. Obviously, the Titans seem poised on going the safe route and hiring a coach with experience. Rivers doesn't exactly have that at the NFL level, but his HC coaching gig is still more than some of these coordinators have.

Rivers endured a wild 2025 season and made sure to put the retirement rumors to rest. He's officially done playing, but that doesn't mean he's ruled out being a head coach. With this season winding down, it's only a matter of time before things truly ramp up with the Super Bowl and NFL Draft quickly approaching.

