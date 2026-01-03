Titans On SI Staff Predicts Week 18 vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans are completing the regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 at Everbank Stadium.

The Titans have had a long season, but it comes down to their game against the Jags.

While the Titans aren't competing for a playoff spot, they do have a chance to spoil the Jags' chances at winning the division. Some members of the Tennessee Titans on SI staff predicted how the game would go.

Jeremy Brener

I think there is a chance for the Titans to be in this game early, especially because the Jags are probably coming into the game extremely confident. However, there are few teams that are playing better in the NFL as of late than the Jags, who have won seven games in a row. Only the Houston Texans have a longer win streak than the Jaguars at the moment.

The Jaguars know what's at stake, and the fact that they're at home makes them a threat to pull it out. The Titans should be competitive in the final week of the season as they have been over the last month or so, but Tennessee needs a lot to go their way in order to be in the thick of things against Jacksonville.

Prediction: Jaguars 30, Titans 14

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordon Lawrenz

No matter how well this team has played these past few weeks I just can't see them getting by Jacksonville.

Once again, they're playing the wrong team at the wrong time. In no world do I expect the Jags to be the AFC’s No.1 seed, but they've certainly earned this division title. The collapse of Indy was unbelievable, but all of a sudden Houston is red-hot as well. It'll be a super fun division for years to come, but sadly it's just not the Titans time.

Prediction: Jaguars 38, Titans 17

Lane Mills

As compelling as the Tennessee Titans have played in recent weeks, on the road with the division on the line for their opponent, I don't see the Jacksonville Jaguars letting this one slip away.

Not only have the Jags been the better team all year, but the stakes are only truly high on their side. While Tennessee has nothing to lose, they also have little to nothing to gain. I expect the Cam Ward-led offense to continue to impress, and the game may be close, but Jacksonville has a lot more reason to grit this one out.

Prediction: Jaguars 24, Titans 20

