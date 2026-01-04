Titans Trying to Avoid Embarrassing Record in Season Finale

In spite of a late-season surge that has left many fans hopeful about the franchise’s future, the Tennessee Titans’ 3-13 record limits the team’s aspirations with a regular-season ceiling for the time being.

Heading into their final match of the year - on the road vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars - most involved are looking ahead to what the team could be, rather than at what they are now.

At 12-4, the playoff-bound Jaguars have a lot more to play for in the matchup than Tennessee, at least from an objective standpoint. Yet as the Titans essentially play spoiler for a squad in a much better spot, another piece of history hangs in the balance that may raise Tennessee’s stakes.

Sharing a division with the Jaguars, the latter bunch are in line to win the league, assuming they down the Titans to end their campaign. If that happens, Tennessee will have gone winless in their division for the first time since 1982.

Avoiding Negative History

Then, they were known as the Houston Oilers, competing in what was then the AFC Central. To dub the Titans' avoidance of that history as important would be a sizable understatement, even if only in regard to their ever-waning pride.

Even if Tennessee isn’t playing for anything bound to their current season, the team can retain some franchise dignity with their first divisional win of the year.

After last week’s high-scoring defeat at the hands of the similarly surging New Orleans Saints, the Titans’ fate against Jacksonville will also determine whether or not they’ll eclipse last season’s notoriously dire three-win finish.

To come out on top, Tennessee will need an offensive performance from rookie quarterback Cam Ward and his unit that at least matches their pace in recent weeks, if not exceeds it.

Relying on the Offense

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for a receiver during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having now scored 20+ points in four straight games, on the back of a seemingly sudden, sharp improvement from the aforementioned Ward, the Titans' offense has become one of the few consistent bright spots for the franchise in the final leg of the season.

Another performance like any one of the aforementioned four paired with a forced turnover or two from the defense, and all of a sudden, the Titans may find themselves in a game down south.

Yet even if they do lose, and horrible history is made, Tennessee's ongoing search for a new head coach promises a time ahead wherein a single division win won't be the driving force for a late-year win.

