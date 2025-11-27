Revisiting Titans' Historic Thanksgiving Win vs. Detroit Lions

One would have to go back to 2008 to see the last time the Tennessee Titans played on Thanksgiving. In fact, that was the only time in the 2000s that they've played on the historic holiday. It speaks volumes of what the league thinks of the team, but also gives these players and their families a much deserved rest.

This year, Tennessee isn't playing on either Thanksgiving or Black Friday. Instead, they'll be doing battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 30. The Titans 1-10 record far from justifies them getting a game on the national spotlight, but it's not like the Kansas City Chiefs or Dallas Cowboys are over .500 either.

Regardless, the Titans do have a historic Thanksgiving game under their belt. Back in 2008, they dominated the Detroit Lions in a game that had to be seen to be believed.

Titans' Historic 2008 Victory Over Lions

Tennessee Titans vs. Detroit Lions

Thanksgiving Day, 2008 🦃



The 10–1 Titans rout the Lions 47–10 at Ford Field. It’s the second biggest blowout & only the 4th time a team scored 45+ on Thanksgiving.



Kerry Collins: Vince Young:

11/18 127 Yards 1/1 51… pic.twitter.com/9GSIeWcNsX — Tommy Callahan (@yalltitanup) November 28, 2024

Back in 2008, things were far from easy for the Detroit Lions. They were nowhere near the team they are now, but Detroit has always been synonymous with the Thanksgiving holiday. It's a tradition that goes back nearly 100 years, and this year the Lions will be hosting the Green Bay Packers for the second time in three years.

Clearly, the Titans 2008 blowout over the Lions made the NFL question ever putting them on the holiday again. They embarrassed Detroit so bad, 47-10, it's the most lopsided Thanksgiving game in the 21st century. While that's hard for Titans fans to believe, it's incredible to look back on that game and see how different these two teams are today.

Now, the roles are reversed. Should the Titans and Lions play this year on Thanksgiving, that could very well be the score, but in Detroit's favor. Tennessee improved to 11-1 on November 27, 2008. They won by 37 points but didn't throw a single passing touchdown. Running backs Chris Johnson and LenDale White combined for 231 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Tennessee held Detroit to just 154 total yards.

Titans Thanksgiving Record: 5-2

Throwback [Thanksgiving] Thursday to 2008: the Titans throttled the Detroit Lions 47-10 and both @ChrisJohnson28 and @thereal_lendale topped 100 yards and each scored 2 TDs.



Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/1BSWpN8B4v — Preston Penn (@TheRealPres10) November 27, 2025

While they haven't played on Thanksgiving much, the Titans have a strong record on the holiday. All-time, they've played seven games, winning five of them. In fact, they've won five in a row as they wound up dropping their first two games in 1968-69.

Surprisingly, the Tennessee Titans have only played one game on Thanksgiving. The Houston Oilers have played five times, including facing the Lions once and Dallas Cowboys twice. The Tennessee Oilers made one appearance in 1997, taking down the Dallas Cowboys.

