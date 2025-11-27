Titans New CB Embracing the Challenge

On the backend of their four-game home stand, representing the season's midway point and the stretch directly after it, the Tennessee Titans have garnered a growing sense of optimism for their offense in the national spotlight.

Spurred by an increasingly impressive Cam Ward under center, whose rookie year has been one of the franchise's lone highlights throughout their treacherous season, Tennessee has shaken up a fair bit of hope among purveyors for what their scoring unit may offer in the near future.

Consistency (For Better or Worse)

Though while the offense (finally) seems to be making forward strides, the Titans' defense remains firmly in-place as a reliably mundane aspect of the team's script game in, and game out. While the unit has dealt with multiple injuries, in complete fairness, they've been unable to fully flip the flow of a game for the Titans. Even at their healthiest and absolute, relative best, Tennessee's score-stoppers have only really subdued the pain caused on a regular basis by the offense, rather than serving as an antidote.

Ahead of the team's incoming divisional matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars - one of two final chances to secure a win in the AFC South and avoid the implications of a winless run therein - the Titans are looking to bolster their defense with an asset add in the secondary. Cornerback Kaiir Elam got a call from Tennessee on Tuesday and, one day later, was practicing with his new team.

"It's a blessing," Elam said after his first taste of on-field work as a Titan. "I really just want to come in and put my best foot forward and try and make plays."

Embracing the Challenge

"You just have to embrace the challenge," Elam continued, just one day after making initial contact with the Titans.

"(I'm) a guy that won't take it for granted, and I really feel like my strength is playing man. So, challenging receivers and taking the ball away. I just want to come in, play aggressive and show that I can (play)."

Oct 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kaiir Elam (20) tackles Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) during the first quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Elam joins Tennessee after a run with the Dallas Cowboys that ended on a sour note, with the blue-star team leaving him on waivers. In their current state, the Titans have little to lose in the way of taking swings on potential pieces, on either side of the ball.

Likely to get a chance in-game soon, Elam could stick around on the roster in the long-term given he leaves even a remotely impactful mark when he does see the field.

