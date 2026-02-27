Risky Offensive Pick Could Be Perfect Fit for Titans

Specific positions of need have entirely dominated the conversation around the Tennessee Titans 2026 draft, though especially those related to their fourth overall pick. From pressing requirements on the defensive edge (now having been potentially met by a trade) to the need on offense for a star receiver adjacent to Cam Ward, a few slots have been seen as obvious first choices.

Yet, how far can the desire to draft the best available player take a team? Nobody will know until the Titans come to select in April, but there's a distinct, wild card possibility that Tennessee decides to take a risk on the offensive end that meets none of those aforementioned needs.

Breakout running back and Heisman candidate Jeremiyah Love has been consistently argued as the best "point, blank, period" player in this draft class. Having posted 18 touchdowns and nearly 1,400 yards in his last season at Notre Dame, that's a conclusion far from outlandish.

If he's still available when the Titans are on the clock, the team could secure perhaps the most field-ready weapon in the field.

Risking Backlash

That is, at the potential - if not certain - behest of hordes of fans who have cast their bets elsewhere. The possibility of selecting Love rings similarly to the Atlanta Falcons doing the same thing with Bijan Robinson in the 2023 draft.

Atlanta had needs, especially on defense, and faced severe backlash for going talent-first with their eight overall bid. Since then? Robinson has become that team's workhorse, topping rushing charts across the league and essentially defining their offensive through quarterback troubles.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It wasn't an immediate fix in any capacity for Atlanta, and drafting Love likely wouldn't be for Tennessee, either (even if their RB room is still far from elite). But with league-leading money to spend and a number of subsequent picks with which the Titans could try and plug those gaps more poignantly, going big with Love at No. 4 could be worth the swing.

What's more, he's already had a confirmed meeting with the Titans at the NFL Combine. There's movement there.

Move With Love

Love still doesn't seem like the likely pick for Tennessee, especially with the sheer amount of high-ranking defensive talent to go around in the upper echelon of the draft pool.

But pairing Love with Ward as two offensive weapons with superstar potential feels like a make-or-break investment that, if it makes, could see the Titans with unmatched firepower in a consistently wavering AFC South.

It's a long offseason, and plenty of noise still has to be made, but fans tuning in should at least brace for the possibility that Tennessee takes a sizable chance with their top pick in the form of Love.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!