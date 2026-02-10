Robert Saleh Predicted to Majorly Change Titans Culture

With the hire of Robert Saleh as head coach, the Tennessee Titans are looking for more than a new face in the team's primary headset. Tennessee's front office is looking for someone to do what Brian Callahan, and even Mike Vrabel, failed to do. A Super Bowl remains in the sights for a franchise that hasn't appeared in one since 2000.

To do that, Saleh will have to change not only the staff (something he's jumped out to doing already), but the roster, mindsets within and the overarching culture, too.

In a clip posted by The Sick Podcast on X (Twitter), team reporter Jim Wyatt expressed faith in Saleh as a coach that can do just that, clearing a path to take Tennessee to the next level, saying, "that's the hope."

Jim Wyatt believes Robert Saleh will change the culture of the Titans.



Changing the Culture

"I do like Robert Saleh," Wyatt continued. "I think he gives the team a little moxie, because he's done it before. He's proven that he's a great defensive mind."

Having long led league-leading defenses - making a mountain out of a molehill in the form of the San Francisco 49ers' far-from-healthy defense this past season - Saleh steps into a play-calling role in Tennessee that should allow him to continue to dominate that side of the ball. That though, of course, isn't the only thing he'll inherit.

"In Tennessee, he arrives on a team with a quarterback that the team believes in, in Cam Ward. With a general manager who I feel is the right person for the job, in Mike Borgonzi. There are some pieces in place, now they just gotta give him more to work with."

Excitement in Nashville Once Again

"He's going to change the mindset, he's going to change the culture, and I think that's something that was needed. People are excited about it," Wyatt finished.

Past the impressive staff that Saleh has already managed to built in Tennessee, an invaluable aspect of his early tenure is the general positivity he's been able to generate in and around the franchise. For Wyatt, a household name in the Titans community, to comment on that change is proof that Saleh is taking root in more ways than one.

All that's left to do now - aside from the expected heavy lifting in free agency - is for Saleh to lead the Titans to wins on the grass. If what he's managed thus far on the team's sideline is any indication, everything inside the white lines is shaping up to soon follow suit.

