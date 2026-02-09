Titans Offseason Primer: Roster Breakdown, Trade Ideas, Draft Needs

Another Super Bowl has now come and gone without the Tennessee Titans in play. The only difference? The team will enter next season with a head coach who has the goal firmly in mind.

As Robert Saleh restructures his staff and roster to fit that chase, the franchise has a number of immediate questions to answer heading into the offseason.

Before Tennessee hits the field in fall for the 2026-27 season, a number of dominoes will have to fall between now and then. First and foremost, the Titans have a few specific needs that demand extended looks, whether by free agency or through a trade.

Tennessee's Primary Needs

Above all else, Tennessee looks to be in the market for primary playmakers on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Titans are reportedly in the market for a receiver to accompany quarterback Cam Ward. Inversely, on the edge, Tennessee could use a long-term, explosive rusher to match defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and linebacker Cedric Gray as Saleh's defense looks for consistency.

If any other unit is screaming for a facelift, it'd be the offensive line due to their own subpar season. But that, just like everything else, could be answered by one of the Titans' many draft picks.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) runs with the ball after recovering a fumble | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Potential Draft Picks

Tennessee, according to their aforementioned needs, could go a number of directions with their draft capital. At fourth overall specifically, though, a defensive pick recently emerged as a favorite, and he both fills a gap and suits Saleh's role as play-caller on that end.

David Bailey, an EDGE out of Texas Tech, could be the perfect puzzle piece to squeeze into the Titans' defensive front. Posting 14.5 tackles and three forced fumbles this past season, the edge rusher could serve as a solid primer for an important Titans draft.

Beyond Bailey, a number of receivers and tackles are set to be available between subsequent picks #35 and #66. Tennessee should have plenty of options to at least attempt to patch those holes.

Trading For a Playmaker

Past that fourth overall pick which, by all conceivable measures Tennessee should try and hold on to, the Titans may be able to repurpose their remaining capital - and perhaps a player set to become a cap casualty otherwise - into a trade for a more immediate impact type of asset.

Among a bevy of options, with Dallas Cowboys star receiver George Pickens on the market, the Titans' front office could make an early statement by taking a sizable swing in a trade like that one.

While he'd likely take most of their remaining (especially relevant) draft picks, and perhaps even a future selection too, an addition like Pickens is the exact opposite sort of risk that teams often take in the draft. It's proven experience at the cost of younger, more kinetic talent.

A Long Offseason Ahead

Whichever direction Tennessee decides to take - and however they choose to utilize their NFL-most cap space - the franchise seems to have a solidified direction for the first time in a long time.

HC Saleh still has to produce a winning product on the field but, for the time being, the vision in Nashville is 20/20.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!