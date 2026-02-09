How Titans Can Sign the Super Bowl MVP in Free Agency

Super Bowl LX has officially come to a close and, in a shocking turn of events, the Tennessee Titans are not champions.

No, the Seattle Seahawks came out on top of the New England Patriots in a game that was never really in question. Tennessee, though, while obviously not in due to their 3-14 campaign, is rising towards that goal, one that head coach Robert Saleh takes very seriously.

In the meantime, Saleh and his overhauled staff are looking to improve upon the roster in order to get them to that level. With Cam Ward serving as the base of the team - and influencing changes around him - the Titans' search for a dominant playmaker to accompany him has fully taken the spotlight.

Now, in the wake of the Super Bowl going final, an alluring possibility has emerged for Tennessee in that regard. Kenneth Walker, the just-named MVP of this year's big game, is about to become an unrestricted free agent. If the stars align, the Titans could realistically come calling this offseason.

Adding the MVP

Against the Patriots, Walker logged 135 rushing yards, as well as 26 more through the air. Averaging five yards per carry, the essential lone back in Seattle's offense led the Seahawks' charge on just about every drive.

Walker, with a championship ring and player-specific trophy under his belt, could demand a higher price tag for the 2026-27 campaign. If that's the case, nobody has the facilities to pay more than the Titans.

And, to boot, Tennessee has a need at the running back position. A potential team-changing win-win scenario is in play.

A Team-Changing Win-Win Scenario

This isn't to say that Walker will stay available upon becoming a free agent. In fact, if they have it their way, Seattle will likely do their best to ensure that he spends little to no time on the market at all.

But, if the competition does heat up for the back and the Titans get involved, there'd be no reason not to make an undeniable offer out of what is the most cap space in the league. In the aftermath of Walker's most important career game, too, Tennessee cutting a sizable check makes sense.

Though only time will tell if this wishful, perhaps winning, thinking comes to fruition under a refreshed front office that, in spite of their words, has a long way to go when it comes to proving efficiency and following through on promises.

