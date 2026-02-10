Free Agent WR Fits Titans Rebuild Perfectly

The Tennessee Titans' ongoing need for a reliable playmaker at wide receiver is beginning to take center stage. With the Super Bowl officially wrapped up and most of Tennessee's staff now successfully re-assigned under head coach Robert Saleh, all that remains for the new regime is to work on the roster at hand.

This past season's 3-14 finish (like the one before it) wasn't entirely the fault of the players, but a portion of the blame still must fall on the shoulders of those actually playing the game. With Cam Ward under center for the (expected) foreseeable future, the Titans' rebuild starts, and ends, with him.

And, in addition to a cumbersome offensive line that saw Ward get sacked 55 times in his rookie campaign - a worry that will certainly have to be addressed, also - the team's distinct lack of a primary pass-catcher haunted an otherwise profitable run for the first-year passer. Yet now, at the beginning of the offseason, a free agent has reared his head as a clear possibility.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An Early, Clear Possibility

Romeo Doubs, the Green Bay Packers receiver well known for his use of the controversial "guardian cap," posted six touchdowns this past season as he fought multiple receivers for the spotlight in that unit.

On top of bringing a bulkier helmet to Tennessee, the already consistent Doubs is likely to shine in a role saved specifically for him, rather than on a team that seems to be constantly adding receiver talent and clouding veteran options in the process.

Doubs, 25, appears primed for a bigger role in a more beneficial system; as a free agent, the Titans won't be the only ones to come calling. But with the most flexible cap in the NFL, Tennessee can inherently make an offer unlike any other.

To that point, they should, especially in light of the other options in the field.

Making Doubs an Offer

Just how much money it would take to lure Doubs to Nashville is anyone's guess, but with big-name receivers at risk of being franchise-tagged across the board, seeing a promising asset like this one break loose into the realm of availability is an opportunity Tennessee would be foolish to look past.

It's hard to spend money in any risky capacity, but when you've got as much as the Titans do - and as many holes to fill - pulling in a proven competitor and multi-season pass-catcher like Doubs looks to be a sensible first step of many necessary ones sure to follow.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!