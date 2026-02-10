Titans’ Robert Saleh Can Succeed Where Brian Callahan Failed

In hiring Robert Saleh as the Tennessee Titans hopeful head coach of the future, much of the excitement generated thereafter seems to be derived from the simple happiness that came from Brian Callahan being relieved from the same position. Not even halfway through his second year at the helm, Callahan - then 4-19 overall - was let go in one of Tennessee's few agreeable moves at the time.

Callahan's hire was initially built on young promise and, oddly enough, unproven promises. As an offensive coordinator, the spitfire play-caller had coached Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals all the way to a Super Bowl; at least, he was on-staff when the team made it to that stage.

Whether because they believed he had more to do with that run than it now seems, or due to some other gem hidden in his personality - a prospect that Titans media members may find hard to believe - Callahan was brought on just two years ago to succeed where Mike Vrabel had failed. Now, it's on Saleh to do the same.

Succeeding Where Another Has Failed

Although for Saleh, in spite of the excitement, the charge to win may be even more intense. Especially given the aforementioned Vrabel coming up just short of a Super Bowl at his new post in New England, fans are ready to question every move the Titans' front office makes.

Yet Saleh is already off on the right foot, prioritizing a crucial aspect of putting a staff - and team - together that was not only present in his own hiring, but in each coach the team has signed thereafter. That is, good ol' fashioned experience.

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Good Ol' Fashioned Experience

Not only does Saleh come to Nashville with head coaching experience under his belt, unlike Callahan, but his recently assembled cast of assistant almost all boast the same arsenal of time.

Take, for example, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Not only does Daboll also have years of being a HC to his name - including being dubbed coach of the year for the New York Giants' 2022 season - but also bears a long, specific past in conducting offenses and developing quarterbacks.

Daboll is a dream hire for QB Cam Ward, and his is only a microcosm of what Saleh has managed to accomplish across the entire sideline. Of course, the HC will actually have to win on the field, but the stars are already aligning in a way that they never had for Callahan.

Having your priorities straight goes a long way and that, at least, can be said for Saleh.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!