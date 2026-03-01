Robert Saleh Sets The Standard For New Titans Players

The Tennessee Titans' identity at the 2026 NFL Combine has been built around, like many other teams, the changes and reset expectations that come with a coaching change. With Robert Saleh taking over the head job, what it means to be a Titan has been overhauled to the core.

Saleh, in addition to describing his ideal defender and deflecting questions about hot-button personnel moves, has spent ample time describing what goes into an ultra-busy offseason such as this one.

Among much else, he and the rest of the Titans staff are looking for players who love the game of football more than they love the benefits of playing it on the national stage.

Guys Who Love the Game

"We had an opportunity to sit with the entire staff and go through every position in detail of what we ask out of our guys," Saleh started, speaking on the scene at the NFL Combine.

Saleh has spent his week at the event outlining, time and time again, what the Titans are looking for in any and all prospects in this year's draft.

"Call it a profile tape..." he continued. "Really allowed us an opportunity to all get on the same page with what we're looking for."

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"You want guys who love the game of football, who are relentless in their pursuit to be great. There's a distinct difference - a very fine line - between players who love the game of football... as compared to the guys who love what football brings them."

In what must be a breath of fresh air for Titans fans who've been forced to grow used to an obvious disconnect between a coach and his players, Saleh's hardened, football-first approach alludes to a "win or die trying" mindset.

A Win or Die Trying Mindset

Saleh hasn't been remotely shy since he took the job in Tennessee. Having promised a Super Bowl shortly after he took the podium in his introductory press conference, the HC has made clear that his lone goal in taking the position is to win football games.

A quality that, following just six combined victories through two seasons, is about the only thing Titans fans could've realistically asked for in a new hire.

With the NFL Draft and free agency promising roster changes, Saleh clearing the air regarding his search for a specific type of player should only inspire additional confidence in Titans fans who, up to now, have rightfully expected the worst in every staff-related facet.

