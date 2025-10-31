Teams Making Trade Calls for Titans 24-Year-Old DT
After racking up 51 total tackles last season, the Tennessee Titans may already be looking past T'Vondre Sweat. The 24-year-old defensive tackle immediately went on the injured reserve list after going down in the team's opener in Denver.
Sweat returned on October 19 and made an immediate impact against the New England Patriots. He recorded six tackles in that game along with his first sack of the season. Sweat seems to be getting back on track as he's now recorded a sack in back to back games.
While the Titans only have two "untouchables" at the trade deadline, they need to be aware of how thin they can stretch certain positions. With teams calling about the availability of Sweat, trading the Texas graduate would all depend on what they get in return.
Titans Prioritizing Draft Picks Over Players
One of the unusual things about Tennessee trading Sweat is the fact that he doesn't fit their two main priorities: Getting young and avoiding having to extend a contract. Sweat, 24, is nowhere near the age of players like linebackers Dre'Mont Jones, 28, or Arden Key, 29.
Other players' names who have been brought up include safeties Xavier Woods, 30, and Quandre Diggs, 32. On SI's Albert Breer also mentioned TE Chig Okonkwo, but the fourth-year player is due for an extension after this season.
Seeing as Sweat is only in his second year and seems to be getting better each and every week, Tennessee may look to "sell high". His ceiling could be substantial, but it's not like the team is going to be receiving a Day 1 pick in return.
Breer Speaks On The Sweat Trade
Knowing that rookie QB Cam Ward and stellar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are the only players not on the table, Sweat being moved from Tennessee could absolutely become a reality.
"The team plans to be cognizant of Ward’s development as it tries to make sure all the organizational tumult doesn’t affect his trajectory, so they’ll be careful about further gutting certain areas of the roster," Breer said.
He added, "One interesting name could be uber-talented-but-underachieving DT T’Vondre Sweat, whom teams have sniffed around on a bit (Tennessee would like to see if a new staff can reach him)."
When the team traded 25-year-old cornerback Roger McCreary, that trade made complete sense. Even though Tennessee now has a depleted secondary, they knew McCreary was in his fourth year and was due for an extension. The Titans will do everything in their power to avoid paying players as they'd rather stock up on draft capital.
