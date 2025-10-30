Titans Fire Sale Could Become a Reality
After trading cornerback Roger McCreary for a measly Day 3 pick swap, the Tennessee Titans knew what they were signing up for. At this point in the season, sitting at 1-7, there's no reason not to believe a fire sale is on the way.
Tennessee is going to do everything in their power to build on draft capitol, and basically everyone is on the table. According to ESPN's Bill Barnwell, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and rookie quarterback Cam Ward are "untouchables" heading into the trade deadline.
WR Calvin Ridley and RB Tony Pollard Headline Proposed Trade List
For an offense that already isn't producing, one can only imagine how it would look without Ridley or Pollard. Ridley, who's been out injured the past two games, still leads the team in receiving yards. He hasn't put up stellar numbers this season, far from it, but that goes to show just how dire the state of this Titans receiving room is.
Pollard, the former Dallas Cowboys running back, was looking for his fourth straight 1,000-yard season. That's a number he could reach, but his career low 3.9 yards per attempt certainly isn't going to help him get there. At this point, the Titans could easily embrace Tyjae Spears as RB1.
WR Van Jefferson and TE Chig Okonkwo Also Named
After granting veteran wideout Tyler Lockett his release, the Titans know they don't have a lot of options at wide receiver. Should the team decide to move on from Van Jefferson, it would leave them with as little depth as truly possible. That said, the 29-year-old has just 13 receptions for 146 yards this season.
Knowing Okonkwo is in his fourth season with the team, it wouldn't be surprising to see Tennessee send him elsewhere. In an attempt to avoid paying their leading tight end, it would be the ultimate Titans move to trade him for little to no return. At this point, they're prioritizing draft picks over everything.
ESPN's Barnwell Lists Six Other Players
Shockingly, one of the most surprising players to see listed was kicker Joey Slye. He hasn't been perfect, but the veteran kicker is currently on the sixth team in his career. Having made his debut in 2019, it's been quite the journey for the 29-year-old.
EDGE rushers Dre'Mont Jones and Arden Key were also mentioned, as were safety's Xavier Woods and Quandre Diggs. Jones is currently second on the team with three sacks, so he holds a bit of value. Key, in his third season with the Titans, has been dealing with some injuries.
Tennessee moving on from Woods or Diggs would be shocking as their secondary can't afford to take another blow. Unless they're doing a player swap, which is highly unlikely, it'd take quite a lot to get either of the two out of Tennessee. Keep in mind, Woods is 30 and Diggs is 32-years-old.
