Rams DC Could Emerge as Candidate for Titans' HC Job

The Tennessee Titans' current 3-13 record encapsulates the moral of the 2025-26 season's overarching story; that is, bide time in game after grueling game until the next draft and season. As entertaining and impressive, in equal parts, as it has been to see rookie quarterback Cam Ward come into his own and lead the offense to two late-season wins, both his and the franchise's best lies clearly on the road ahead.

Of course, before the team has tap into that well of kinetic energy, they must find a way out of their current, loss-driven rebuild stage. That starts with hiring the right head coach to fill their existing vacancy at the position. As the rumor mill full of possible names continues to churn, new options are added on a regular basis.

The latest of which flies in the face of the offense-heavy suggestions that have dominated headlines up to this point. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula could very well be found in the mix when the time ultimately comes

The Titans' Top Priority

"I could see him being of interest in Tennessee ," stated Graziano, regarding Shula, "if he brings the right offensive coordinator with him for quarterback Cam Ward's development.

As it appears to be the case with any one of the Titans' numerous names in rotation for their chief job opening, the top priority is that the aforementioned Ward is taken care of going forward. Whoever is brought in will have to put the first-year signal caller first, regardless of their own coaching profession.

In Shula's potential case - as a defensive mind in the headset - this would likely mean pulling a talented coordinator along with him, although that isn't out of the question.

Bringing Extra Help

According to FOX Sports, the Rams rank 17th in total defense, ranking five spots ahead of Tennessee and placing 13th in rushing defense specifically. Clearly, Shula offers some improvement in this regard and, even if it isn't seismic, the Rams' 11-5 overall record speaks to his impact on the team's cohesion and winning culture.

Though again, if Shula ends up being the guy, his defensive expertise means that he'll have to bring a helping hand to ensure that the Cam Ward box is checked.

Hiring a young, up-and-coming type of coordinator may be intimidating to some Titans fans given Brian Callahan's still-fresh failure, but Shula's name is hot on the current market for a reason; the coordinator is calculated, put together one of the league's most consistent defenses and, above all else, still has room to grow.

The Titans could definitely do worse with their impending hire, and if Shula were to bring the right offensive mind along with him, it may even be a pick that moves the short-term needle for the team.

