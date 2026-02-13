Titans Hire Mike Borgonzi's Brother as LB Coach

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Titans made questionable headlines by bringing on head coach Robert Saleh's cousin, Ahmed Saleh, in an assistant role on the sideline.

Now, before the team made any other, perhaps more notable waves, the team colors have returned to the limelight once more for an essentially identical reason. The Titans are hiring linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, brother of general manager Mike Borgonzi.

The grab, broken widely in late-afternoon news across social media, was supposedly made without the influence of the Titans' own Borgonzi, according to Paul Kuharsky. All the same, in a similar post from Tom Pelissero, the newest Borgonzi is noted as a respected assistant with a solid reputation across the league.

Cut From the Cloth

Anywhere else, this hire likely makes basic sense and, further, makes little to no noise. In Tennessee however, just days following the aforementioned hiring that was cut from the same cloth, it was bound to raise a few eyebrows.

Robert Saleh is hiring former Cowboys LB coach Dave Borgonzi as #Titans linebackers coach.



He was one of eight candidates. I’m told Mike Borgonzi removed himself from the process. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) February 12, 2026

Tennessee has now employed two coaches directly related to names on-staff - not to mention them specifically being the general manager and head coach - in less than a week.

The (already questionable) news lands worse in light of the Titans' roster needs that have yet to pick up steam in any direction. As impatient onlookers wait for the draft, as well as any semblance of news regarding trades or free agency, what is left to do but direct their ire at a potential misfire?

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, left, and new head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kuharsky himself, asked in the replies of his post on X (Twitter) about the team's new linebackers coach, simply stated, "We'll have to see..." Similar energy filled the comments from fans, above all else, at least mildly worried as a collective about the franchise's sudden nepotistic insistence.

Misdirected Ire or Potential Misfire

Yet, all the same, Saleh and Borgonzi both had been praised up until this point for high-profile candidates having come their way. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who was arguably the most sought after coach at his position, is both a sizable win and a prime example.

In that light, the choice to bring in two relatives becomes a little muddier. What does someone's last name matter if they produce a winning result?

The truth is, as muddy as the ethics can get around these things, it doesn't. If the Titans are winning, and both Saleh (the defensive control quality coach) and Borgonzi (the LBs coach) do their jobs well, this whole ordeal will blow over in no time at all.

Though until next season kicks off, that remains a big "if."

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!