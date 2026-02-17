Alec Pierce is Perfect Receiver for Titans' Cam Ward

With the 2026 offseason in-tow, the first stage of free agency has hit the football world. NFL teams across the country are cutting and keeping players in rapid succession, with any and all loose names being immediately thereafter theorized for different destinations. The Tennessee Titans, naturally, are entrenched in the conversation.

Especially with Robert Saleh now calling the shots as head coach, Tennessee’s offseason is shaping up to be potentially one of the league’s most eventful. It helps that the Titans have more money to spend than anyone else, too.

In the earliest ramblings of the process, wide receiver specifically has stood out as a dire need for the franchise as it rebuilds. And, among a bevy of options, Indianapolis Colts (for now) pass-catcher Alec Pierce is being consistently mentioned as a viable option for a move to Nashville.

A Viable Option at Receiver

In an article from ESPN's Matt Bowen, Pierce is mentioned towards the beginning of a list packed with blockbuster suggestions for teams in this free agency cycle. Of course, the arguable budding superstar is assigned to Tennessee for, among many reasons, his clear schematic and playmaking fit with quarterback Cam Ward.

"With the Titans in position to be active in free agency, I like Pierce in Tennessee under new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll," began Bowen, "Pierce has the vertical stretch ability to produce down the field and can play a volume role as a multilevel target for quarterback Cam Ward. Pierce averaged a league-best 21.3 yards per catch with the Colts in 2025."

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only did Pierce lead the league in YPC last season with the Colts, but he pulled in six touchdowns and just surpassed the 1,000 yard mark, too. Given Indianapolis' struggles to stay healthy under center, as well as Pierce's position battle with Michael Pittman Jr., the former could be primed for a breakout as "the guy" in the aforementioned Daboll's offense.

Pierce Could Be the Guy

Whether or not the Titans can pursue Pierce will come down to the Colts' decision to franchise tag him; if Indianapolis moves in the negative, the Titans should be first in line to take a swing at the rising receiver.

Still, with the offseason really just beginning, Tennessee is in no rush to make a move. Especially with their salary cap, Saleh and his Titans can be comfortable in allowing news, and perhaps even players, to come to them.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!