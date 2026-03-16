Calvin Ridley Took Pay Cut to Stay With Titans

Entering the 2026 offseason, Calvin Ridley may have been among the least revered players on the Tennessee Titans roster. The wide receiver's former four-year, $92 million contract, when paired with his injury struggles and subpar (putting it kindly) performance, shredded the patience of the Titans faithful watching him play on a weekly basis.

Upon the hiring of Robert Saleh, followed soon thereafter by a litany of roster moves and free agency signings, Ridley was consistently cited as a popular cut and trade candidate. One way or another, it seemed, Tennessee was likely to move on from their overpaid veteran pass-catcher.

That is, until it was announced on the tail-end of free agency's first week that the Titans would be retaining Ridley on the basis of a restructured contract. It's clear now, per Paul Kuharsky, that Ridley took significantly less money in order to make the deal happen. Kudos, to say the least.

Paying Ridley Less in Restructuring

Ridley, who was initially set to level a $26.45 million cap hit within the bounds of his original deal, trimmed a whopping $11 million off to stay in Nashville. The new $15.45 million metric is much more attractive and fitting in equal parts.

Kuharsky also noted that Ridley, as a result of taking the financial reduction, was given incentives to earn a portion of it back. But assuming that aspect in particular is based on Ridley's performance, if he reaches the point at which he earns some of that money back, Titans fans likely won't have anything to complain about anyway.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver’s Calvin Ridley, left, and Elic Ayomanor | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's a much more team-friendly deal for Tennessee, and a good sign that Ridley is with the franchise for the right reasons on his end, too.

Now, with additional padding in their wallet, the Titans have the opportunity to pivot and make another splash in free agency before the cycle ends.

Making Another Splash in Free Agency

Funnily enough, Tennessee could be slated to take another swing at the wide receiver position on the market, paid for partly by the extra funds procured through Ridley's new deal. But with needs on the offensive line and sporadically across their defense, too, the Titans have a little extra wiggle room to at least go big in one of those respects.

Though the hope remains that Ridley unlocks his infinitely hoped for potential in a Titans uniform. Perhaps a contractual change, as well as a refreshed jersey, was all the veteran pass-catcher needed all this time.

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