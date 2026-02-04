Titans' Cam Ward Looking Forward to Brian Daboll's High Standards

Robert Saleh coming in as the Tennessee Titans head coach made league-wide waves, though shortly thereafter his hire, another hit the scene in Nashville of arguably equal importance, and perhaps excitement too. Brian Daboll is the Titans' new offensive coordinator, despite being chased by a number of teams that may have been commonly perceived as "better jobs."

Chief among them being the Philadelphia Eagles. Two years removed from a Super Bowl victory, Nick Sirianni and his staff had a gap at OC, attempting to get mixed up in the Daboll's sweepstakes to fill it. Of course, Daboll ultimately chose Tennessee. If any reason for the move is head-and-shoulders above others, it's the presence of quarterback Cam Ward.

After a growingly electric rookie season, Ward turned heads as Tennessee hurtled toward a rebuild built around, and for, the passer. Daboll's hire was Saleh's answer to the team's need for an offensive guru to coach Ward. Ward himself, according to Jim Wyatt, is ready to get to work.

Ward Wants The Real

"I don't need it, but I want it," said Ward. "And it's not for my sake, because I know what I want to be – I don't need a coach to pat me on the back or cuss me out."

Ward, in looking for a coordinator on his side of the football with balance, seems to believe he's found just that in Daboll.

"I want a coach like coach Daboll who is going to be the same each and every day. He is going to let me know the real, and I just have to respond," Ward continued.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"I like that he is a fiery coach," he said. "He is going to get on my a-- when he needs to, and he is going to hold me to a high standard. And that's the standard I want to be held to."

The Franchise's Future

Daboll, who has long been a fan of Ward (even trying to trade up and draft him in his previous position with the New York Giants), simply has to respond to Ward's call to action. As a head-coach-turned-coordinator in the rare position to direct yet another expected star under center, Daboll's job may be the most important on the team as it relates to its future.

With an entire offseason still ahead - including a promising draft class - Daboll, Ward and the franchise they're representing seem to be finally approaching positivity once more.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!