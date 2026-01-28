Titans Fans Show Support For Brian Daboll Hire

The Tennessee Titans are at the beginning of what is already their most eventful offseason in recent memory. With a top five draft pick, league-high cap space and an overturned, still renewing staff in the works, things are looking up for a team that, not all that long ago, were the perennial laughing stock of the NFL.

The franchise's most recent addition came in the form of Brian Daboll filling the offensive coordinator position. As is the norm with football fans, watchers and supporters came together (and, at times, against one another) on the internet to sound off on the move.

The NFL's initial post on X (Twitter) announcing the Titans' hire of Brian Daboll saw monumental support online. With more than 1 million views and 25,000+ likes, it wasn't only fans of the navy blue and white who recognized the importance of the Daboll and Tennessee union.

Fans are Thrilled With Daboll

Although the replies, of course, were chock-full of Titans fans enjoying their first moment in the league-wide sun in a long while. Almost across the board, fans in Tennessee appear thrilled with the pickup.

"ITS OVER FOR THE LEAGUE, CAM WARD MVP," wrote one member of the Titans faithful, to the tune of more than 500 likes. Given Daboll's extensive history of developing quarterbacks, his hire has turned the attention of many to the growing excellency of Cam Ward under center. "ITS OVER FOR THE NFL," said another excitedly, continuing the trend of leaving the caps lock in throughout the post's replies.

One account replied, "Great, now get Cam Ward some more protection and weapons," alluding to the work still left for Tennessee to do in spite of making a favorable hire like this one.

Opposites Detract

Though, while most commenters seemed to be firmly behind the Titans' decision to go with Daboll - "We back," exclaimed another fan - those in the minority weren't afraid to make their opinions heard, either.

Titans are COOKING — Ben (@TheHurricaneBen) January 27, 2026

"He had years to fix New York and failed. Why is Tennessee celebrating scraps?" Titans fans, to that end, made sure to reply with matched energy in droves. "Some people are just better coordinators than head coaches," clarified one commenter, while another took a similarly hopeful route, "Look what he did with Josh Allen when he was OC for the Bills, we’re hoping he can do that with Cam Ward."

On the whole, in spite of some scattered detractors, it seems that the football world - as well as Titans fans - are firmly on board with Daboll. With comments like "success and nothing less," it's clear that the expectation has changed in a positive way for the Titans franchise moving forward.

