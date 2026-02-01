Titans HC Ensures Formidable Offense Under Brian Daboll

While the Tennessee Titans' biggest hire remains, of course, Robert Saleh as head coach, a follow-up signing made almost as much noise in Tennessee due to the widely anticipated and emphasized development of Cam Ward under center. That is, Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator.

After years of experience as an OC tracing the growth of numerous quarterbacks, both on the collegiate level and in the NFL, Daboll took a swing at a HC position of his own with the New York Giants.

After winning Coach of the Year in 2022, his tenure took a turn for the worse as, ironically, Daboll struggled to find and keep a competent passer.

In the wake of his breakup with New York, Daboll's resume practically begged for another run as a coordinator. Saleh and Tennessee jumped on the opportunity, and according to the HC, it was all about his track record.

A Tremendous Breadth of Experience

"Dabs [Daboll] has had a history of developing young quarterbacks in this league and college and the different stops that he's had, and he's touched many from experience to youth," Saleh said of Daboll, lauding the mind who is set to take over across from his own, orchestrating the Titans' scoring efforts.

"He has a tremendous amount of experience with tremendous quarterbacks all over. There's a lot of benefits to what he does. As a defensive guy game planning against Dabs, I can tell you that he's always going to strain you both run and pass," Saleh continued.

Tennessee Titans new head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's going to find the run-pass conflicts within your scheme for individual players. He's going to attack the (crap) out of it. He's special in that regard. He's a problem to go against."

Hired Based on Body of Work

With his own experience coaching against Daboll, Saleh's hiring based on what he's seen from the coordinator-turned-head-coach (and back again) follows Tennessee's recent pattern of hiring based on a coach's body of work. At least, that's the relative case compared to the coaching cycle that brought Brian Callahan and his band of unfortunate sympathizers aboard two years ago.

Now having most of his offensive staff already in place (and reports that defensive additions are well on the way, too), Saleh has wasted no time since his hire in assembling a furious bunch of headsets to push the Titans towards a new, more competitive identity.

Though Daboll rightfully stands out as the "highlight hire" of Saleh's secondary staff, and with Cam Ward under center, fans have every reason to be thrilled about the franchise's future.

