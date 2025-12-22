Titans' Cam Ward Makes Franchise History vs. Chiefs

When it comes to talented rookies at the quarterback position, Cam Ward is the undeniable No. 1 in Tennessee Titans franchise history. During the team's dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs, he broke Marcus Mariota's record for the most passing yards by a rookie.

Ward's total currently sits at 2,866 with two games to go. He's well on his way to a 3,000 yard rookie season. With one more home game, that total is likely going to be hit in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints.

The magic number for 3,000 is 134. Other than Week 1 and Week 4, Ward has hit that total every week. He's coming off a 228 yard game which was the seventh 200+ yard game of his rookie season.

Cam Ward Is The Titans Franchise QB

Cam Ward passes Marcus Mariota to become the franchise leader in passing yards by a rookie quarterback

While his career didn't start off on the right foot, Ward has quickly turned things around. He's thrown just one interception in his last seven games, an incredible number knowing he threw one for six straight games during the middle of the season.

Ward started his career with a 112 and 175 yard passing performance, then added just 108 in Week 4. The doubters were coming out in full force, though it's not like the Titans had any other credit options as Will Levis was out for the year due to surgery.

Now, they know that Levis will for sure be the backup next year. He's a fine option to have if Ward goes down with an injury, but this is Cam Ward's team and he's only going to continue to get better.

Ward's Strong Second Half

#Titans QB Cam Ward over the last 6 GAMES:



-129/202 (63.8%)

-8 Touchdown Passes

-1 Interception

-90.3 Passer Rating

-1 Rush TD

-3 straight games with 2-TD passes

-2 straight games with over 100 Passer Rating



Guess who's figuring it out 👀 #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/luCTlFXImh — SharmSports (@SharmSports) December 22, 2025

The month of October was extremely kind to Ward. He threw for 200+ yards in all four of those games, including his career high of 265 in his first career win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Now, the month of December is bringing just as much success. he may have only thrown for 117 yards against the Cleveland Browns, but that's a top defense in the league and the Titans were carried by their run-game.

With the run-game finally alive, it's making things so much easier on Ward. He just completed 75% of his passes against the Chiefs which set a new career high for completion percentage. He's been on a roll lately, and has no plans on slowing down as his rookie season comes to an end. The goal is one more win which would surpass their sub-par 3-14 record from last season. Some fans would argue 4-13 isn't much better, but it's a huge improvement knowing how well they played these last few weeks.

