Final Predictions for Titans Uniform Reveal

It's safe to say that free agency has outright dominated the last little stretch of the Tennessee Titans offseason, and for good reason. Tennessee, now operating under the vision of Robert Saleh, has been perhaps the most active team throughout the cycle.

With double-digit additions assisting either side of the ball, the roster itself is quickly climbing to a plane of objective improvement; the staff is spending money and meeting needs to a tee, just as Titans fans have wished for years on end.

Now, though, at least for a day, the heat may be taken off of free agency in favor of a rarer kind of change. The Titans are rebranding, and with a new look (and uniforms) comes new expectations, especially in this case. Based on everything we know so far, now is the last possible time to make predictions before everything is made official.

Making Final Predictions

While some information about the Titans' impending visual overhaul has already been made public (some by apparent accident), much still remains uncertain about exact details, especially when it comes to the uniforms.

If the team's circle, light blue and red-focused logo (now having appeared in a number of places) is the final draft, that information should at least inform the threads to some extent. From there, we've got some concrete ideas.

Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) grabs his helmet | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Expanding on a recent report that suggested Tennessee was emphasizing the state's namesake over the current 'Titans' emblazoned on the front of the jersey, the franchise seems to be moving away, at least generally, from their mascot-based inclusions.

This aligns with the group ditching the flames in the newest logo, too, in an apparent effort to overall simplify the brand at hand.

Tennessee's look may be a a modern turn in execution although, based on the light blue and red colors in their aforementioned logo, looks to be favoring the past aesthetically.

Looking Forward, and Back

Given everything that's known right now, the Titans' new uniforms will likely feature light blue as their primary shade, swap 'Titans' for 'Tennessee,' and opt for a white-on-white helmet and mask combination.

If any speculation could be trusted beyond that baseline, the trademark tri-star add-on is likely to appear in some capacity, as well as the usual navy and red accents in play to assist the light blue.

Now, though, fans have no time at all to wait until the reveal on March 12. The Titans' new era is about to be made official on the visual front, just as it has been in free agency.

