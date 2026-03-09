Titans Sign Former Bills QB to Two-Year Deal

The Tennessee Titans have officially kicked off their highly-anticipated stint in free agency with the signing of backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky. After a reliable run with the Buffalo Bills, Trubisky's move to Nashville signifies a more high-profile position.

The two-year agreement, according to Mike Garafolo, will see Trubisky step into a veteran role on the sideline, accompanying franchise face Cam Ward as he continues to come into his own as the Titans' leading man.

Having thrown for four touchdowns in his most recent campaign in Buffalo (to no interceptions), the rumored depth signing made sense from the jump for a Tennessee team under a new staff that has, thus far, heavily valued experience in their decisions.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Mitchell Trubisky | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trubisky Brings Experience

Trubisky (31) brings exactly that to Brian Daboll's offense. This may not be the explosive addition fans were hoping for right out of the gate, but it makes sense for a team - and regime - working to stick around for the long haul.

As Ward continues to recover from his right shoulder injury this offseason, too, having Trubisky as a sort of safety net will be an invaluable comfort for a Titans team that has taken on a win-now identity,

Fans should keep their eyes out for more, potentially bigger moves, but this is a promising start for a team with plenty more money left to spend.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!