Titans' Cam Ward Showing Two Major Signs of Growth

After starting the year as a turnover machine, it's clear the change in play-callers and head coach has had a positive effect on Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

These last four weeks in particular, Ward has really come into his own. The former zero-star recruit had to prove everyone wrong time and time again as he worked his way up to playing for Miami last season.

Now, he's proving the doubters wrong once more. Ward's career got off to an extremely slow start, but that should come as no surprise when you take a step back and look at the team surrounding him.

The Titans have to get better this offseason. They have the draft picks and cap space to do so, so there's no reason not to surround Ward with the best talent as he's already shown just how great he truly is.

1. Eight Touchdowns To One Interception In Last Four Games

Hyper-specific #Titans stat of the day:



There are only three rookie QBs in NFL history who've had a stretch of 4-straight games with multiple TD passes and only 1 INT in those four games.



1983 Dan Marino

2012 Russell Wilson

2025 Cam Ward — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) December 28, 2025

Since December 7, Ward has gone on a streak with two passing touchdowns per game. After never having two in a game prior to the Cleveland Browns win, Ward hasn't looked back. He has eight touchdowns to just one interception in that stretch, and the lone INT was nearly a month ago.

Looking at rookie quarterbacks in NFL history, there are only three that have put up a similar stat line. This hasn't been done since 2012 when Russell Wilson took the league by storm. Prior to that, Ward is in the same category as Dan Marino.

Having to go back to 1983 to match a stat line is quite impressive, to say the least. This isn't a stat that compares Ward to Marino, rather just puts them in the same category due to their stellar rookie seasons.

2. Maneuvering This Offensive Line

Cam Ward averaged a time to throw of 4.07 seconds in the Titans' loss to the Saints, the longest by any quarterback in a game in the NGS era (since 2016).#NOvsTEN | #Saints | #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/TGs6zf3MsV — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 28, 2025

Ward has been sacked 55 times this year which comes out to roughly 3.5 sacks per game. Life hasn't been easy for the 23-year-old as he's surrounded by rookies and an offensive line that seemingly has no idea what they're doing.

Once Bill Callahan got fired, everything began to change. Ward put on a masterclass against the New Orleans Saints, even though the team came up short. That loss didn't fall directly on his shoulders as he was constantly running around doing everything in his power to make something happen.

According to Next Gen Stats, Ward average time to throw was 4.07 seconds. Going back to when these stats began in 2016, that's the longest by any quarterback. If that's not a Cam Ward stat, I don't know what is.

