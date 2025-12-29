Titans Offense Surging in NFL Rankings

The Tennessee Titans are making a weekly case as the most exciting 3-13 team in the NFL. Sure, with a record like that one, a ceiling of promise certainly exists for any given roster. With the playoffs firmly out of view and a fanbase that has long been on the fringes of faith, only so much can be done for a franchise in the state that Tennessee currently resides.

All the same, over the last four games, rookie quarterback Cam Ward and his early-career spread of playmakers have transformed the Titans' offense into something worth watching - not only for fans of the team specifically, but for anyone in the hunt for good football.

As the team searches for a new head coach to lead them out of what has shaped up to be a seemingly perpetual rebuild, it's been Ward's ability to keep the team in the offensive limelight that has staved fans and watchers over in the meantime.

Persistent Scorers

To that point, the team overall has safely entered the top 10 in the NFL in points per game over the last month of competition. Averaging 26.3 in each contest, the Titans are among the most persistent scorers in the game.

For a team with double-digit losses, that statistic coming on late in the season is an excellent sign of what may await on the other side of their aforementioned rebuild.

Most offensive points per game over the last month of football (a Cam Ward tweet) pic.twitter.com/SqlwPoZ2QR — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 29, 2025

"You get touchdowns or die trying," said Ward. Much has been made of the young signal caller's progress as a passer and playmaker over the better part of the last month, with fans specifically staking their hope in the QB as Tennessee's long-awaited franchise savior.

"You get TDs or die trying."

-Cam Ward — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 28, 2025

Body on the Line

His "body on the line" approach when it comes to making risky plays has benefitted both his own image, as well as the team's win percentage. Regardless of their still-low overall total, this Titans team is the same one that was shutout on the road in Houston earlier this year.

From zero points against the Texans to an average of 26 over the last four games. That isn't just improvement; that's called change.

With one final game remaining on the year - against the divisional rival Jacksonville Jaguars - Tennessee has little left to prove. At this point, Ward and the Titans' offense have shown enough potential to carry their reputation through the offseason.

Past that? It'll all come down to who the front office hands the keys to next.

