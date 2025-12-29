Titans' Cam Ward Breaks Franchise Record

With the No. 1 overall pick, it was a no-brainer for the Tennessee Titans to select Cam Ward. The former zero-star recruit recently had a Tubi documentary released about his journey to the NFL.

It wasn't easy, but Ward worked his way to the top and now he's doing things in the NFL only he thought would be possible. Even though the Titans just lost to the New Orleans Saints, Ward made history that likely won't be replicated anytime soon.

Through 16 games, Ward has thrown for 3,117 passing yards. That breaks a curse of never having a rookie QB throw for north of 3,000 yards.

Not only that, but Ward is the first QB to surpass the 3,000 mark since Ryan Tannehill did so back in 2021. Those were the glory days for Tennessee, but it's clear even after their latest loss, things are still trending in the right direction.

Cam Ward Surpasses 3,000 Passing Yards

QB CAM WARD

· Now owns the first rookie 3,000-yard passing season in franchise history and the 21st overall 3,000-yard season in team annals—the first since Ryan Tannehill in 2021. He also extended his streak to four consecutive games with at least two touchdown passes, which is… — Titans PR (@TitansPR) December 28, 2025

It's not like the Saints have the best defense in the league, but no one can take away what Ward has done these past few weeks. After being a turnover machine to start the year, Ward has thrown eight touchdowns to just one interception in his last four games.

Sure, he had the strip sack against him, but that goes just as much on his offensive line as it does him. Ward's team hasn't won much in the trenches this season, but it's worth noting he was sacked four times for the first time since November 23.

Regardless, he now has four straight two touchdown games after not having one in the first 12 games of his career. Sitting at 3-13 is far from ideal, but the future is extremely bright with Ward under center.

Ward's Stellar Rookie Season Continues

Cam Ward is a magician 🪄



NOvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/3xKTWruCgB — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

The Titans may have come out on the losing end against New Orleans, but they just ran into them at the wrong time. At the end of the day, they still competed until the very end and Ward was a huge reason they were ever in this game to begin with.

His completion percentage continues to fluctuate on a weekly basis, but that will come with simplifying the playbook with a new head coach in the offseason. This team already has their franchise QB in the making, they just need some weapons surrounding him and a competent head coach that can take him to the next level.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿