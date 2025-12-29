Titans vs. Saints Takeaways: Easy Chig Okonkwo Decision

Despite having all the momentum in the world, the Tennessee Titans failed to pull out a win in their final home game of the year. It would've been the first time in years they not only won back-to-back games, but consecutive home games.

Instead, they came up short, 34-26. New Orleans had been riding the momentum of fellow rookie quarterback Tyler Shough who ended up having a stellar game against his old rival, Cam Ward.

Ultimately, there's no shame in losing to a Saints team who has now won four straight. Shough proved he's the real deal, and once again the Titans run-defense got the best of them. Now 3-13, they'll have one final chance to surpass their record from last season.

1. Tony Pollard Is Clear RB1

Tony Pollard with another 1,000 yard season 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WFynF35odN — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 28, 2025

After weeks of wondering if Pollard was going to get traded, or even cut this offseason, all of those comments can be put to rest. Other than former Titans running back Derrick Henry, he's the only RB in the NFL who has four straight 1,000 yard seasons.

Pollard didn't have a touchdown against New Orleans, but he finished with 18 carries for 85 yards. He once again showed his explosiveness with a 25-yard run as he made up 78.7% of the team's rushing yards. Tyjae Spears had just six carries for two yards which is nowhere near where the team would want him to be.

2. Chig Okonkwo Must Be Re-Signed

Once again, Ward found a safety blanket in fourth-year tight end Chig Okonkwo. The 26-year-old continues to be this team's leading receiver, though that doesn't say much as he only has 558 receiving yards on teh year. Regardless, that's a new high for the former fourth round pick.

Ward and Okonkwo continue to connect on a consistent basis and you can't ask much more out of the rookie quarterback. Should this team take Okonkwo away from him, he'll have to try and get that chemistry with someone else which is much easier said than done.

3. Jeffery Simmons Can't Do It All

In the midst of the best season of his career, it's clear this team needs more play-makers on defense. Linebacker Cedric Gray continues to put up stellar numbers as he led the way with 12 total tackles coming off his concussion.﻿

Simmons picked up a sack which marked the first season in his career where he had double digits sacks. He's clearly earned the right to be a First-Team All-Pro, though the national media probably won't look his way due to the state of this defense. Regardless, he at least punched his ticket to the fourth Pro Bowl of his career.

