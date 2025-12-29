Titans' Marcus Freeman Dream Just Died

As the 3-13 Tennessee Titans season comes to a relatively dire close, much of the fanbase's hope for a brighter future has been concentrated on the franchise's ongoing search for a new head coach. In the wake of the disastrous Brian Callahan era -- which didn't last even two full seasons -- the Titans' incoming hire feels that much more important.

Especially so with rookie talent like quarterback Cam Ward, receiver Chimere Dike and others waiting to develop in the wings, the team's next leader will not only have to be a competent coach on the field, but also beyond it.

Of many considerable candidates on Tennessee's list, most of which are former or current NFL personalities, one recurring name stuck out in a much different way. Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, who has become one of the most tantalizing, consistent coaches on the collegiate level, had garnered significant interest from multiple franchises on the professional level.

Freeman Staying Put

Of course, the Titans were among the most serious suitors. Yet, in spite of the opportunity to jump to the next level, Freeman made the official call to stay put.

"2026…run it back... Go Irish," said Freeman, confirming the news on his own X (Twitter) account, to the expected tune of thousands of excited Fighting Irish fans. While Freeman was certainly an intriguing prospect for Tennessee, he also might have been the riskiest of the entire bunch.

On Monday morning, Marcus Freeman informed two NFL franchises that had been in communication with him about their jobs that he was staying at Notre Dame, sources tell Sports Illustrated pic.twitter.com/UHJV3WV7rV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 29, 2025

A Risky Proposition

Given his success with the Fighting Irish, Freeman's potential has been proposed as a promising young hire with a high ceiling of growth, at least on the surface. Yet, not only has the HC not had any coaching experience on the NFL level, but his Notre Dame team has failed to obtain the highest honor on the collegiate level, too.

Even given his one national championship appearance in 2025, Freeman and the Fighting Irish came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes, 34-23.

Freeman may eventually find his way into the league, but for now, the Titans will be much better off making a safe hire. Currently, the front office looks to be favoring a list of coordinators and former captains in the wake of the Freeman news.

Fans should keep an eye on Mike McCarthy and Matt Nagy specifically, it seems, as the two foremost remaining names of the bunch. One way or another, the franchise will be fine without taking a swing on a young, unproven contender.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿