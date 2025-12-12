Titans Have Chance at First Win Streak in Years

Tennessee Titans fans have to go back to 2022 for the last season where they won back to back games. Their Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals gave them a perfect opportunity this season, but instead Brian Callahan lost his job as they fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-10.

Last year, their three wins came from Week 4 to Week 12. In 2023, they won their six games with at least one loss in-between each win. It's not like Titans fans want to remember the 2022 season, but it's important to look back on as they were at least able to sustain some sort of success for the first 11 weeks.

Titans Haven't Won Back-To-Back Games Since Weeks 10 and 11 in 2022

Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by Jacksonville defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) and linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only did they win two games in a row, but they did it in a four-game span. Tennessee found a way to beat the Denver Broncos by seven points on November 13, then they went to Green Bay and knocked off the Packers at Lambeau on November 17.

It's quite funny to imagine the Titans playing those teams in consecutive weeks on short rest here in 2025. Coincidentally, they opened their season against the Broncos. It didn't go well, per say, but they only lost by eight points. That said, they failed to score a touchdown.

Ultimately, that's not the point. The point is Tennessee has a problem strininging together wins. There's a very real possibility they finish this year with the same record as last season, and those three wins will all be spread out. It's abundantly clear this team is in a rebuild, but until they're able to figure out how to win consistently, they won't be going anywhere.

Titans Face Massive Test vs. 49ers

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

In order to break the streak of back-to-back wins, the Titans must go to Levi's Stadium in San Francisco. Knowing both of their wins have come on the road this year, that makes things slightly less intimidating. For whatever reason, Tennessee refuses to win at home. Who knows, maybe they're waiting for the new stadium to be built.

Regardless, the 49ers have Christian McCaffrey. Tennessee's run-defense has been great these past few weeks, but CMC is an entirely different animal. Quarterback Brock Purdy seems to be back to 100% as he's guided them to three straight wins. ESPN Analytics certainly favors San Francisco over Tennessee, but defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons will be the first to tell you this team blocks out all of the outside noise.

