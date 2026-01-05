Titans TE's Cryptic Post Says Goodbye

Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans saw their season officially hit zeroes in Week 18, bowing out with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Just like that, the 2025–26 campaign is in the books in Nashville.

Now comes the business side. Any pending free agent on the roster has officially taken his last snap in two-tone blue, unless a new deal gets worked out.

Coming off back-to-back 3–14 face plants, it’s no secret the Titans don’t have a long list of must-retain names hitting the open market. This roster is headed for a reset, and tough decisions are coming fast.

For Okonkwo, that reset could mean the end of the road in Tennessee.

Chig Okonkwo’s Postgame Message Sparks Buzz in Nashville

Okonkwo is headed for free agency this offseason — and not long after the Week 18 loss went final, he jumped on X with a heartfelt message that felt heavy on subtext.

Thank you Tennessee for allowing me to live out my childhood dreams! Playing in the NFL representing the Titans for the past 4 years has been an unbelievable privilege that I will never take for granted! Thank you Lord for keeping me safe and allowing me to play every game these… — Chigoziem Okonkwo (@ChigTweets) January 4, 2026

On the field, Okonkwo quietly put together his best pro season. His 54 catches for 558 yards led all Titans skill players by nearly 100 yards, and across the board it checked the “career year” box. The production was there, but with Okonkwo, it’s always felt like there’s another gear you’re still waiting to see.

Okonkwo had a good season, but still left many wanting more from him. Still, the Titans need someone in that role, and while they'd love a tight end who’s equally nasty as a blocker, those guys don’t exactly fall off the draft board every April.

It’s probably easier, and cheaper, for the team to pay Okonkwo for at least another year than try to replace him. Tennessee has plenty of cap space, and earlier this season, Okonkwo made it clear he wanted to be a Titan for life. That makes extending him make sense. But when a player drops a message like that, it changes the vibe.

Tennessee also got solid rookie reps from Gunnar Helm, which could give both sides reason to explore a clean break. Sometimes the timing just lines up.

A fourth-round pick out of Maryland in the 2022 draft, Okonkwo has topped 50 catches in each of the last three seasons, logged over 2,000 career receiving yards, and found the end zone eight times. He’s an athletic 6-foot-3 mismatch, still just 26 years old.

Whether it’s in Nashville or somewhere new, Okonkwo's next contract won’t be quiet. He’s going to be one of the more intriguing tight end names on the open market.

