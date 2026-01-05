Titans Should Go All In On Kevin Stefanski

The darkest day of the NFL season is here as numerous head coaches across the league are going to learn their fate. Sadly for Kevin Stefanski, he was the first to be fired on January 5.

The Tennessee Titans are already set to interview Kansas City Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, but now they could add another former head coach to their interview schedule. Stefanski, the longtime Cleveland Browns head coach, was the second head coach in the last two days to be relieved of his duties.

Looking for a head coach with experience, there aren't many options out there with more games coached than Stefanski. He may not have the best record, but that's not saying much when you look at what he was surrounded with in Cleveland.

The Browns organization is a complete joke, unlike the Titans who are on their way up. Tennessee will absolutely still interview a guy like Mike McCarthy, and they absolutely should, but Stefanski is a name they need to go all in on immediately.

Titans Must Act First

Browns part ways with head coach Kevin Stefanski. pic.twitter.com/cvX1wYZTwz — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026

Knowing interviews can begin as soon as January 5, the Titans have no time to waste. They should be the first team to look Stefanski's way, and if not they're already one step behind in a crucial move that could change the fate of their franchise forever.

Titans fans may not be thrilled with his 45-56 record with the Browns, but Stefanski does have three playoff games under his belt. That's more experience than most, if not all of the other candidates combined. Obviously, the lone exception is McCarthy.

Stefanski couldn't get anything going in Cleveland no matter how hard he tried. The organization was dead-set on paying quarterback DeShaun Watson in a move that set them back another few decades. Sure, they have defensive tackle Myles Garrett, but that doesn't make up for everything else that's gone wrong in the organization these past five years.

Two-Time AP NFL Coach Of The Year

The #Browns are firing coach Kevin Stefanski, a two-time coach of the year, after two tough seasons in a row.



While Cleveland starts over with a new voice, Stefanski should be a top candidate in several places. pic.twitter.com/js9JDZKwyB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2026

Of all the candidates on the market, Stefanski is by far the most intriguing. McCarthy just had a year off, that's not to say he won't be ready, but Stefanski hasn't taken a day off in forever. He had to endure a crazy rollercoaster in Cleveland, and it's time for him to get some stability.

The sooner the Titans act on Stefanski, the higher their chances are of landing him. While he's only worked for the Minnesota Vikings or Browns, that doesn't mean he won't look Tennessee's way as there are a ton of intriguing factors that are going to bring in a head coach.

