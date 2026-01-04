Titans To Interview Chiefs OC for Head Coach Position

The Tennessee Titans are shaking up the front office as they gear up for a full-blown head coach search. Newly hired GM Mike Borgonzi is now running point on everything.

From the coaching hire to final say over the 53-man roster. One voice. One vision.

And because this is the NFL, the dots got connected fast. Borgonzi just came over from the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason, so it didn’t take long for league chatter to circle back to his old building. More specifically? One name kept popping up: Matt Nagy.

Well, now it’s official, and the smoke is turning into fire.

Titans Expected to Interview Matt Nagy Amid January Buzz

If there’s a team starting to separate itself in the Matt Nagy sweepstakes, it’s the Tennessee Titans. And this one doesn’t feel like empty offseason noise.

According to Arrowhead Corner on X, Tennessee is expected to interview Nagy for its head coaching vacancy. That’s real smoke. And in January, smoke usually means something’s cooking.

#Chiefs OC Matt Nagy is expected to interview for the Tennessee Titans Head Coach position next week.



Per, @RapSheet + @TomPelissero. pic.twitter.com/WccYRZiblo — Arrowhead Corner (@ArrowheadCorner) January 2, 2026

Nagy isn’t the only name on the Titans’ radar. Other candidates believed to be in the mix include Mike McCarthy, Jeff Hafley, Jesse Minter, Robert Saleh, and Chris Shula. It’s a wide net, but the Titans clearly want options .

This all comes on the heels of owner Amy Adams Strunk reshuffling the power structure . President of football ops Chad Brinker and GM Mike Borgonzi now have clearly defined lanes, with Borgonzi holding the keys to the roster and the coaching hire .

The reset was inevitable. Former head coach Brian Callahan was shown the door early this season after a brutal run that ended with a 4–19 record and just one home win in under two years. That’s not survivable in this league.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy greets guard Trey Smith (65) in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

As for Nagy, this wouldn’t be his first dip back into the head coaching pool. He interviewed with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints last cycle, and his resume still sparks debate around NFL circles.

His time with the Chicago Bears was a mixed bag. Nagy went 12–4 in Year 1, won NFL Coach of the Year, and took Chicago to the playoffs. But the trajectory told a different story; 8–8 in back-to-back seasons, followed by a 6–11 finish that ultimately got him fired. In the NFL, trends matter, and that downward slide still lingers in evaluations.

Now, after several more seasons back under Andy Reid’s wing, the question is simple: is Nagy ready for another crack at the big chair?

If the early-January buzz is any indication, the answer might be yes. And the Titans may be the team willing to roll the dice.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿