Titans Rookie Talks Breaking Unfortunate Streak
Wide receiver Chimere Dike is the first Tennessee Titans player to find the end zone on a punt return since Darius Reynaud back in 2012.
Dike returned a punt 67 yards in the first quarter to give the Titans a 14-3 lead in the first quarter of the team's Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Dike spoke about what it felt like to get his first touchdown on a punt return.
"Oh, it's good. I mean, I think that — I'm more happy for our unit. We talk about it all the time. So, those guys work their tail off for me every Sunday. Finally do my job and finish off the run and get into the endzone," Dike said postgame.
Dike Lands Big Touchdown For Titans
Dike nearly scored a touchdown earlier in the season, but it was called back after a penalty from linebacker Cedric Gray. This time, the special teams unit prevailed as Dike got his score.
"Yeah, in a meeting him and KB (Kendell Brooks), we talked about it as a unit, we've been increasing teams and having explosive returns, but you know we wanted to have a spark for the offense and the rest of the team and put it in a box, so to be able to do that it felt good," Dike said of the special teams unit.
Dike has been getting snaps at wide receiver and special teams and it has led to him leading the league in all-purpose yards over the course of the first half of the season. He has a knack for getting strong returns.
"I caught it, I saw the gunners were both split, both of the zeros did a really good job. It was a one-on-one with their net, then he got missed and then popped out to the right. And I saw about three rip by and then a bunch of blue jerseys. I knew it was a touchdown," Dike said of his scoring play.
Despite Dike's efforts, the Titans lost the game to fall to 1-8 on the season. They now advance to the bye week, where they will have a chance to correct some errors.
"Yeah, I mean, I think the penalties in first half were really big," Dike said. "I think just the negative plays, right? We're running the football really well, but getting behind the sticks is tough. And I'm sure we're going to look back and there's other things. But I think that comes to mind."
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!