Titans Keep it Close, But Fall vs. Chargers
The Tennessee Titans are seeing their losing streak continue after a 27-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 at Nissan Stadium.
Despite scoring their second-highest total of the season, the Titans offense never really got off the ground against the Chargers. Both touchdowns came in the first quarter in unorthodox ways.
First Quarter
First, the Titans scored a touchdown on defense thanks to a pick-six from linebacker Cody Barton. His touchdown gave the Titans an early lead in the first few minutes of the game.
The Chargers responded with a long touchdown drive that ended in a two-yard pass from quarterback Justin Herbert to fullback Scott Matlock. After punts from both teams, the Titans took their opportunity to get the lead back.
Titans punt returner Chimere Dike ran the ball back 67 yards on the punt return to score a touchdown and double their score against the Chargers. That took the Titans into the second quarter with a 14-7 lead over the Chargers.
Second Quarter
The Chargers cut into their deficit with a field goal from Cameron Dicker early. Then, wide receiver Quentin Johnston caught a touchdown pass from Herbert to give the Chargers the lead, which they would hold on for the rest of the game.
While the Titans tacked on a field goal from Joey Slye, Dicker connected on a 52-yarder with 20 seconds to go in the first half to take a 20-17 lead into the locker room.
Third Quarter
The third quarter was defined by a pair of long drives that didn't score any points. The Titans punted and the Chargers were driving going into the fourth quarter.
The score remained 20-17 going into the final frame.
Fourth Quarter
Early in the fourth, Herbert ran the ball in for his third total touchdown of the game. While Slye kicked a field goal to make it a one-score game, the Titans weren't able to get the football back to tie things up.
The Titans picked up their fourth loss in a row, putting them at a 1-8 record going into their bye week. The offense's woes were certainly a big reason behind the loss as it has been throughout the entire first half of the season so far.
Things were going to be rocky with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward leading the way, but the team needs to figure it out during the bye week.
