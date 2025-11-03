Titans' Cam Ward Refuses to Rest After Another Loss
The Tennessee Titans reached their bye week battered and searching for answers after another frustrating defeat, falling 27-20 to the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium.
Rookie quarterback Cam Ward once again found himself at the center of the storm. He followed one of his strongest outings of the year with a muted performance, completing 12 of 21 passes for 145 yards without a touchdown or interception.
Despite being sacked four times and converting just one of six third-down attempts, Ward’s mindset hasn’t shifted. Even amid a 1-8 start, he insists rest isn’t something he needs — only more work.
Cam Ward’s Relentless Mindset Amid Titans’ Struggles
Ward has made it clear he isn’t taking the bye week as a breather.
“I don’t need the reset,” he said. “I can play every week and I’ll be fine. Because I’m getting better every week... My mind isn’t going to leave the building. My mind isn’t going to leave the football.”
His approach reflects a player refusing to acknowledge fatigue, even as the “rookie wall” looms — that point where first-year players often fade under the weight of a longer professional season.
Against Los Angeles, Ward’s growth wasn’t evident on the stat sheet. Drives repeatedly faltered near midfield, and the team’s lone red zone opportunity ended when they were stopped inside the one-yard line.
Ward underthrew a potential scoring pass, narrowly avoided an interception to linebacker Denzel Perryman, and connected on only five of 13 throws to wide receivers.
Ward has vowed to use the bye to review tape and check in on teammates, many of whom he said deserve time with their families. As for himself, he’ll keep practicing.
“There’s too many times where I’ll have a bad play or a bad couple of plays and it just derails the offense,” Ward said. “I’ve got to be better at my job and help lead these guys and try to win when we get back from the bye week.”
Titans Waste Early Momentum in Painful Eighth Loss
For a brief stretch, the Titans looked ready to deliver a statement win. A pick-six by linebacker Cody Barton on Justin Herbert’s opening pass sparked early excitement, followed by Chimere Dike’s 67-yard punt return — the franchise’s first punt return touchdown since 2012 — that gave Tennessee a 14-7 lead.
But the energy faded fast. Costly penalties, missed chances, and stalled drives buried any hope of a turnaround. Los Angeles responded with a 19-yard touchdown from Herbert to Quentin Johnston and added two field goals from Cameron Dicker to enter halftime ahead 20-17.
The defining moment came in the third quarter when the Titans were denied twice at the Chargers’ one-yard line. Herbert’s ensuing 99-yard touchdown drive sealed Tennessee’s fate. Coach Mike McCoy called the sequence “the difference,” lamenting “too many mistakes” throughout the game.
Tennessee finished with only 206 total yards compared to Los Angeles’ 343. Despite six sacks on Herbert, the defense gave up 250 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a rushing score. Tony Pollard added 56 rushing yards on 10 carries, but the offense converted just one of nine third downs.
McCoy didn’t sugarcoat it.
“Losing sucks any way you look at it,” he said. “We played hard, tough and together, but we made too many mistakes from the first quarter all the way to the fourth.”
The Titans now enter their bye hoping reflection turns into results. Ward, meanwhile, has no plans to slow down. For the rookie quarterback, even rest is another chance to work.
