Titans Rookie Makes History After Pro Bowl Selection

While the actual Pro Bowl games might not mean much, the recognition is everything. All of the hard work that Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike put into this season has paid off, big time.

For the first time since 2010, the Titans have a rookie who was named Pro Bowl starter. Dike may not be the best wideout in the league, far from it, but his abilities as a kick and punt returner are second to none.

Dike is set to showcase his special teams talents on the biggest stage of them all. He's joined by defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who was just named to the fourth Pro Bowl of his career.

Dike Breaks Titans Rookie Pro Bowl Drought

The first Titans rookie since 2010 to be named a Pro Bowl starter

Currently making a case for Offensive Rookie of the Year, this is a great honor for Dike to add. The 23-year-old currently leads the league in All Purpose yards which stands out, to say the least.

Dike is currently ahead of players like Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor and it's really not even close. Obviously, none of those players are kick returners, but that doesn't take away from what Dike has done in his rookie season.

It's been 15 years since the Titans have had a rookie start in the Pro Bowl. This is a game Simmons has become quite used to playing in, but thankfully this year he won't be all alone. Seeing this three-win Titans team have two Pro Bowl players is amazing as they'll look to add even more in the years to come.

Dike's Stellar Rookie Season

With 2,269 total yards, it's safe to say Dike has been unstoppable this season. He's averaging 151.3 yards per game, though he has to be careful as KaVontae Turpin is on his tail. Turpin, who's missed a pair of games, is averaging 148.5 yards per game.

Even though the playoffs are out of reach, that doesn't mean Dike has stopped trying. He's one of many rookies on this team who have carried them to a pair of wins in their last three games. Without these rookies, who knows where the team would be.

Dike's future is bright, and that may be an understatement. As long as the league doesn't come together and decide not to kick to him, he's going to continue to break records and do things that no one expected the fourth round pick to do so soon into his career.

