Titans Fans Are Already Over Mike McCoy's Offense
Even though the Tennessee Titans have put up quite a fight against the Los Angeles Chargers, their offense has left plenty to be desired. At this point, it's a mix of the coaching staff and the fact that there simply aren't enough difference makers on offense.
No matter what happens after this game, Titans fans remain unhappy. There have been a few sparks against the Chargers, but there's still plenty of room to grow for a team that has somehow regressed after winning just three games last season.
Titans Fans Call Out Offensive Struggles
When the Chargers led 20-17 at the start of the second half, one would've expected quarterback Cam Ward was having quite a day. Instead, this fan pointed out his lackluster numbers as he's been bailed out by his defense and special teams.
Surprisingly, running back Tony Pollard came to play. This seemed like the perfect game for RB Tyjae Spears to break loose, but instead it's been Pollard who's done most of the damage. That said, he still failed to cross the goal-line during a crucial time.
While Spears and the rest of the offense had to sit back and watch, fans were left dumbfounded at interim head coach Mike McCoy's decision. McCoy, who's looking for revenge against his old team, hasn't exactly done the best job of getting the job done.
One thing that McCoy can't cover up is drops, something that has been a focal point of rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor's career. He had some drops highlighted on his college tape which is one of the reasons he fell to the fourth round.
That said, Ayomanor eventually began to put things together and began to win fans back over. With Ward out there struggling, basically left alone, he connected with Ayomanor for the biggest offensive play of the game.
One play doesn't excuse the fact that the Titans offense has been dreadful all season long. The team seems to have a lack of trust in their rookie QB, as pointed out by this individual. When the ball was at the goal-line, they could've easily connected with either of their tight ends.
Tennessee still has a chance to come back, but fans have come to expect more of the same. Even though they're doing everything they can to compete against teh Chargers, the Titans are poised for yet another loss at Nissan Stadium as their year-long drought continues.
