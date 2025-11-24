Titans Fans Aren’t Giving Up Yet Despite Losing Tenth Game
Despite losing their tenth game of the season, the 1-10 Tennessee Titans continue to get better. It sounds crazy to say, but rookie quarterback Cam Ward played the best game of his young NFL career. Ward was the main reason the Titans continued to fight, even though their comeback fell shy as they were on the losing end once again, 30-24.
Ward continues to get better, as there are quite a few things Titans fans have to be happy about. Even without his top two receivers, Ward put on a show and gave Nissan Stadium a close game down the stretch. At this point, that's all Titans fans can ask for.
Titans Fans Pleased With Team's Performance vs. Seahawks
"Best game of Cam’s career," this fan wrote. They continued, "Let’s consider not waiting 10+ weeks to play someone he obviously has incredible chemistry with next year."
With an obvious shot directed at the Titans' management for keeping wide receiver Xavier Restrepo on the sidelines, Titans fans know their team is beginning to build the foundation.
"Cam played with intense grit. I can walk away with hope today," someone wrote. Another fan responded, "Cam looked great and we still holding the number 1 pick."
At this point, the Titans know the No. 1 pick is their priority. They could choose to keep it, but trading down would set them up quite well for the future.
This individual commented, "Cam played very well, we put up a good fight against a good team, and still lost to retain the 1st pick. About as good of an outcome as we can ask for. It’s been a tough few seasons but I see the light at the end of the tunnel. Patience."
"I have to say, that’s the best 2nd half I’ve seen from this team in a good while," one fan wrote as the team inches closer to playing a full 60-minutes. Another responded, "Yea we lost but we looked like an actual NFL team for the most part so I consider that improvement."
Comments continued to pour in, "B2B great games from Cam against a top defense." For what it's worth, Ward recently outdueled an MVP frontrunner against the Houston Texans. At the end of the day, that has to count for something.
"Ward looking great today, nice to see some fight toward the end of the game losing by 6. The kind of progress we want to see. Future is bright," someone said. This individual commented, "Titans lose but I'm liking the way Ward, Restrepo, and Dike looked."
"Textbook perfect loss for Ward development and to further the tank good stuff," one person wrote. Tennessee is far from perfect, but they continue to improve little by little each and every week as the No. 1 overall pick is once again within reach.
