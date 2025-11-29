Titans Veteran Opens Up About Replacing Lloyd Cushenberry

Losing a starting center is never a good sign, but the Tennessee Titans have a great veteran lined up to get the start. Corey Levin recently spoke with Titans' Jim Wyatt and the rest of the media as he prepared on Thanksgiving for this moment.

While center Lloyd Cushenberry wasn't officially ruled out until November 28, things seemed to be trending in that direction. It's no secret the Titans offensive line has had it's fair share of struggles, so Levin is looking to come to the team and change course as they get ready to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Corey Levin's Approach To Staying Ready

"That is why they brought me here, to be someone that can fill in when they need me," Levin said. "So it's always next man up mentality. We are working every day to work together well as a group and when someone is hurt or unavailable, it's always up to the next guy to get in there and do what you can, and do good."

Make no mistake about it, Levin isn't a stranger to this team. He's played in all 11 games this season and is currently on his second stint with the Titans. He began his career with this team in 2017 when they drafted him No. 217 overall.

Standing 6'4'' 307-pounds, Levin played college for Chattanooga. His wife was born and raised in Nashville so it's safe to say they're familiar with the area. Even though he went to New York to play for the Jets in 2021, that lasted just one season. He returned to Tennessee in 2022 and has been with the team ever since.

Levin Discusses The Titans Keys To Victory

When asked what Levin has seen out of Ward, it's safe to say the seven-year NFL veteran was impressed, "His next play mentality. Nothing shakes him, he's got confidence, and as you can see on Sunday's he can make some pretty ridiculous throws. It's fun to block for him. He's using his legs a bit and is making it easier for us up front."

Speaking of using his legs, Ward had to do so against the Seattle Seahawks as the Titans' run game was non-existent. Levin acknowledged that, and he knows how important that'll be against a Jaguars team with an impressive front, "We need to establish the run game, especially in a divisional game."

"I think everyone is trying a bit too hard to be perfect and sometimes straying away from just playing football," Levin added. "We don't need to overthink things we just need to do our one of 11 and everything will be fine."

According to Pro Football Focus, Levin currently has a 64.4 overall grade. His run-blocking (65.7) is much higher than his pass blocking (53.1), something to monitor as the likes of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears look to build momentum.

