Titans Projected for Nail-Biting Matchup vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans haven’t won a game of football in well over a calendar month, struggling to piece together any sustainable sense of momentum in the permanent absence of former head coach Brian Callahan. As the franchise searches for a new leader, the roster itself is scrambling to paste and glue an identity over that empty seat in the meantime.

At 1-10, to say that things have gone poorly this season would be an understatement. But after nearly clipping the wings of the Seattle Seahawks (8-3) wings last week, and seeing a marked jump from multiple weapons on the offense end, the Titans are riding a relative high headed into their incoming home matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In spite of injuries and their woeful record, the odds suggest a potentially close AFC South duel.

Within a Touchdown

In what is one of the Titans' last two chances to secure a victory in their division, their opponent (currently 7-4) is favored by 6.5 points. After their last aforementioned tight-knit loss, 30-24, Tennessee being expected to keep their incoming battle within a touchdown once more is a significant mark of advancement for the navy blue and white.

In the face of their own abysmal overall record and, more pressingly, their overwhelming injury report. the Titans seem to be bettering themselves regardless of how that translates to the win column.

Missing in Action

With 13 total players in limited or did-not-play status for the team's late week practice, the Titans are in as disheveled a state as they've been all season. Veteran defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor highlight the list as "will miss" contributors, assuming the Titans are forced to go without one or either. Yet, Tennessee seems to be approaching a stride in spite of those options being absent.

A win against the Jaguars would not only help the Titans avoid disastrous historical implications in their division, but it would inch the team one step closer towards avoiding a worse finish than last season's demoralizing 3-14 final score.

Even if Tennessee comes up short in a fashion that has become all too familiar with fans of the franchise, their gradual upwards trend should at least signal to fans that the team's eventual next head coach will have the proper pieces to build a team that can win football games.

Although a win right now would go a long way for morale purposes, too.

