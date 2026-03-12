Titans Could Complete Offseason With Free Agent LB

The Tennessee Titans' 2026 offseason efforts have already been more than enough for many fans to buy into the Robert Saleh takeover, at least in the earlier, pre-game processes of it. He and the Titans' front office made sure not to waste their league-leading cap space, and have since signed players into the double-digits to bolster the previously dire roster.

And, while the team is seeing needs met on both sides of the ball, it's been the defense specifically that has seen the most love. Day after day, contract after contract, Tennessee has completely rebuilt a unit that Saleh is set to call plays for from the very first game.

Although one player remains available that, given a potential move to Nashville, could tie off the Titans' offseason (for the most part) in success. That player is linebacker Bobby Okereke, who remains a free agent in the wake of his expired run with the New York Giants.

Putting a Bow on Free Agency

Okereke, a veteran linebacker who spent the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts before a three-season stint in New York, has been a name of notoriety on the LB market since free agency first began.

Naturally - due in no small part to the Titans' plain penchant for bringing former Giants onto the scene to reconvene with Brian Daboll - it wasn't long at all before his name was spelled out in Titans-adjacent circles. Of all the prospects left in the field, he may be the most sensible to find his way to Tennessee.

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) tackles New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Last season in The Big Apple, Okereke recorded a sack and two interceptions, serving as an integral rotational piece in the same defense that new Titan Cordale Flott also worked to helm. It may be a chemistry, reunion-fueled fit that way as well.

There are more than a few signs that at least suggest the sense in bringing Okereke to Nashville. Tennessee's need at linebacker, assuming his signing, could perhaps finally be put to rest.

A Long Offseason

Still, with the NFL Draft ahead and a long offseason set to endure thereafter, Tennessee needn't do anything rash in the meantime. It's a long way to go until kickoff in the fall, and even if Okereke seems like the best fit now, a Titans staff with (comparatively) less money couldn't be blamed for being pickier than they had been even a few days ago.

All the same, the lines remain drawn for the time being. Titans fans should at least keep a thumb on Okereke until they no longer can, or until he ends up wearing the baby blue.

