Titans Can Give Free Agent TE Perfect Opportunity

The Tennessee Titans can go a number of compelling directions in Robert Saleh's first offseason behind the wheel. Even though each carries an argument of relative strength, an underrated spin might be in the direction of the tight ends. To that end, Tennessee could be staring down an ideal path already.

In an interview with Jon Gruden, Isaiah Likely outlined the role he might desire in what appears to be, at this point, a surefire split with the Baltimore Ravens. Above all else, the TE wants to take on a more sizable role.

“I just wanna be able to blossom," Likely said. "I feel like the last couple years I've had a great vet in Mark Andrews. He's taught me everything to be a star-caliber TE…”

Andrews, while over the hump regarding his own prime, has been the guy above Likely in Baltimore since he was drafted in 2022.

Likely to Blossom

In spite of a few stretches where Andrew was out and Likely found himself elevated into the limelight, the latter has been relegated to a supportive role behind the former. To boot, the Ravens' offense - run-heavy behind Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry - isn't exactly built for a big-play TE to break free on a consistent basis.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Though in Tennessee, accompanied by Cam Ward under center and led by widely-lauded offensive mind Brian Daboll, the landscape looks a whole lot different. In fact, in Likely's case, a move to Nashville could present the exact kind of especial opportunity that he's looking for.

This past season, even granted his missing the first three games with a foor injury, Likely logged just 27 catches and one single score. That campaign came on the heels of a six-touchdown, 42-catch effort the year prior.

An Especial Opportunity With the Titans

Baltimore, going through a head coaching swap of their own, simply isn't suited for Likely's growth any longer. Tennessee, however, is.

Between their three active TE's (Chig Okonkwo, Gunnar Helm and David Martin-Robinson) a third of Ward's debut 15 passing touchdowns were accounted for. And, although a third of his scores went to that unit, none of the three players on the other end managed more than two on their own.

Bringing Likely on board - a proposition that almost doesn't have a financial catching point, given the Titans' roomy cap - both provides a more concrete, proven option at the position and takes full advantage of the favor Ward has already shown, and thrown, in that direction.

Sign likely, draft a receiver and continue to develop your young backfield and, all the sudden, Tennessee's offense looks awfully suited for a breakout season just one offseason removed from Brian Callahan's disastrous run in the same regard.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!