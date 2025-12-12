Titans Could Lose Six Players Against 49ers

All things considered, the Tennessee Titans are relatively healthy at this point in the season. Sitting at 2-11, times are tough but these players continue to pour everything they have onto the field each and every week.

While they'll be without a cornerback once again, other injury updates have been quite positive. Sure, there are a ton of questionable players heading into San Francisco, but there's a strong chance that most, if not all five end up playing.

For Tennessee, they have a clear goal of building momentum going into next season. The more healthy players they have, the better position they're in. With numerous key names listed as questionable, that will be something to closely monitor heading into the 49ers matchup.

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis - OUT

For the third straight game, Tennessee will have a depleted secondary. Armour-Davis is once again set to miss a game due to the Achilles injury he suffered a few weeks ago. Having missed the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns games, the 26-year-old will once again be held out of action.

Currently in his fourth year, Armour-Davis was a new addition to this Titans team. Baltimore drafted him No. 119 overall in 2022 before going their separte way. Prior to the injury, he was having his best year yet, by far. With an opportunity to see meaningful minutes, Armour-Davis was able to record 12 more total tackles this year than he did in his first three combined.

Five Titans Questionable

According to Jim Wyatt, offensive lineman Dan Moore, Kevin Zietler, Lloyd Cushenberry, along with linebacker James Williams and defensive lineman CJ Ravenell are all listed as questionable.

Looking at the injury reports this week, it seemed rather certain that Cushenberry would be returning from his foot injury. If not, Corey Levin would be in line for his third straight start. The veteran has done his job holding down Cushenberry's job, but all signs were pointing to him returning in San Francisco.

Elsewhere, Moore began as a full participant but was downgraded to limited due to a neck injury. Zeitler did not practice to open the week but was later listed as limited due to rest and a groin injury. Fellow offensive lineman Cushenberry was a limited participant both days.

On the defensive side of the ball, Williams has been held out practice due to an illness. Of the five questionable, it will be interesting to see how he progresses throughout the rest of the weekend. Finally, Ravenell opened the week as a DNP but then was limited due to his toe injury.

