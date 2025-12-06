Titans Rule Two Players Out vs. Browns

Thankfully for the Tennessee Titans, this is a team that continues to get healthier, while there are a few players listed as questionable, only ruling two out is exactly half of what they had out last week.

Missing four players against the Jacksonville Jaguars hurt, so it's much nicer to see the Titans only down a pair against the Cleveland Browns. This is a game the Titans should be able to win, but nothing has come easy for this team.

Tennessee will once again be without a pair of key players as they look to adjust on both offense and defense. It's one player on each side of the ball, but the two that are questionable are both on defense.

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis - OUT

For the second straight week, Tennessee will be without their 26-year-old cornerback. Armour-Davis has appeared in a career high nine games this season, but is set to miss his second in a row. The former Baltimore Ravens fourth round draft pick is looking to play in double digits games for the first time in his four-year career, but that won't become a reality on December 7.

Instead, Armour-Davis is still dealing with an Achilles injury that is going to keep him out of action. That injury was enough to keep him out of practice all week. Even though the Titans are facing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who's making just his third career start, their secondary is still extremely thin, and that's something the Browns will look to exploit.

C Lloyd Cushenberry - OUT

Once again, Cushenberry will be sitting this one out. He also missed last week's game against the Jaguars as he tries to work his way through a foot injury. Thankfully for the Titans, veteran Corey Levin stepped up in his place. Levin did a fine job last week, but Tennessee knows they'd rather have their $50 million man under center.

There was a bit of good news for Cushenberry as he was a limited participant in practice on December 5. Ultimately, one limited session wasn't enough for the team to clear him to play in Cleveland.

S Kendell Brooks and DT Shy Tuttle - QUESTIONABLE

Last week, neither of these players suited up against the Jaguars. Brooks and Tuttle were both in concussion protocol, but the Titans received great news as they were full participants in practice all week long. The team will closely monitor their status, though both should be good to go in Cleveland.

