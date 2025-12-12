Titans' Elic Ayomanor Reflects on Rookie Season

While tight end Chig Okonkwo leads the way with 426 receiving yards, wide receiver Elic Ayomanor is right behind him. The Tennessee Titans drafted Ayomanor No. 136 overall as one of three offensive weapons taken in the fourth round.

Ayomanor is seen as WR1 by many with veteran WR Calvin Ridley out for the rest of the season. Okonkwo is doing his thing, but it's hard to compare him to Ayomanor. At the end of the day, the 22-year-old is having a great season, all things considered.

"It's always important to finish strong," Ayomanor said heading into their upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers. "Obviously we're not playing for a playoff spot right now but every time you step onto the field your film is going to be out there forever so you should take pride in that."

"It's a long season, you gotta play the long game," Ayomanor added as he discussed what he's learned as a rookie. "You gotta be ready to be here for 17 weeks. It's a long season so there's going to be ups and downs for sure. I think you just gotta find a way to keep the routine consistent and be more worried about the process at first."

As fellow rookies, Ayomanor praised his quarterback, Cam Ward.

"I like his mentality. I like the way he approaches the game. The way he approaches winning and I like his process and how he sees everything. I'm very glad to have a quarterback like that."

Ayomanor Looks To End The Season On A High Note

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) celebrates with quarterback Cam Ward (1) after catching a touchdown pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

While Titans fans would love it if the team lost out and once again secured the No. 1 overall pick, teams don't think like that. Ayomanor is one of the rookies who Tennessee took a shot on, and he was immediately thrown into deep water. Drops have been an issue at times, but for the most part Ayomanor has been a solid WR1 for Ward.

Ayomanor's 67 targets are by far the most on the team. The next closest is fellow rookie WR Chimere Dike with 55. The only other player with more than 50 targets is Okonkwo. Of the active receivers with more than 10 receptions, Ayomanor's 11.8 average yards per reception leads the team.

The 49ers defense is as stingy as ever, and even with key players out they still have a solid secondary. Coming off the team's second win of the year, Ayomanor would love to taste more victories in the NFL as Tennessee looks to build momentum heading into 2026.

