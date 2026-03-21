Titans Could Reunite Two College Teammates in NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans' collection of picks in this year's draft may end up being the team's most pivotal for years to come.

Not only does one potentially team-changing offensive weapon lie directly within their range (as well as their reported interest), but in Robert Saleh's first season, getting off on the right foot with the franchise could well come down, to some extent, to who the Titans land herein.

To the former mention, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has been widely seen as the Titans' favorite prospect at No. 4 overall. Not only did Tennessee bring Love in for their first visit of any player following the combine, but the back fits right in with the team's offensive overhaul under Saleh and coordinator Brian Daboll. The puzzle clicks together almost too easily on that view.

And if the Titans are to draft Love, a similarly exciting possibility would then arise in the draft's later rounds. As was predicted in a recent mock draft from PFF College, Tennessee may be in position to reunite a pair of Fighting Irish with the selection of wide receiver Malachi Fields.

Reuniting Two Fighting Irish

Beyond Love looking obvious for Tennessee, at least for the time being, Fields could help address the Titans' generally weak receiving room at the right pick. Even given the team grabbing Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency, that group still desperately needs firepower.

If they can get it at the No. 101 spot, as was slated in the PFF draft, and keep two teammates together on the professional level, that looks like a win-win for a Tennessee team steadily tying competitive threads.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

In his most recent campaign with Notre Dame, Fields put up five touchdowns with 630 receiving yards, highlighting that offense as much as one could behind the dominant presence of Love in the backfield.

He played a solid supplemental role in college and could be capable of the same in Nashville.

A Solid Supplemental Selection

At 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, Fields' size makes him a physical fit in the Titans' offense, too. Next to the smaller, speedier Robinson, Fields - developing alongside Love and by way of Cam Ward - could work himself into a threatening downfield role.

Surrounded by the right weapons and given enough time, the receiver could turn into a sneaky later-round selection for the Titans. Love, coming off of an 18-touchdown, 1,372-yard season of his own, has already spoken for himself in his near-flawless projections ahead of the draft.

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