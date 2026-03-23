Titans Could Solve WR Problem by Signing Deebo Samuel

The Tennessee Titans' dire need at wide receiver, coming off an abysmal year at the position, wasn't entirely solved by the signing of big-ticket free agent Wan'Dale Robinson. It's an in-part solution, no doubt, and one that bodes well for both Cam Ward and Brian Daboll as the pair spearhead a new offense in Nashville.

But the Titans need more than one fresh face in the unit to overhaul it to a proper extent; with money left to spend and time left to shop, the franchise should still be in on what remains in that market as free agency continues to lose steam. Within that field of availability, one name may stand out.

Veteran pass-catcher Deebo Samuel (30) strikes the balance between (perceived) affordability and proven impact. Having been a statistically reliable receiver for the entirety of his NFL run, Tennessee could pay Samuel for a few extra years of service as his better days wane.

Striking a Balance

Although he may be definitionally "past his prime," Samuel is far from ineffective. In fact, two of his three highest touchdown efforts have come in the past three seasons. Most recently, the WR put up five touchdowns and 727 yards with the Washington Commanders, catching balls from young passer Jayden Daniels in a scenario that isn't all that unlike Ward and Tennessee's.

Both of those metrics would've led the Titans' receiver room, too; that's a testament to just how poor things had gotten in that regard in Tennessee, as well as what Samuel can still potentially bring at this juncture in his career.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

A Known Playmaker

To boot, bearing more physicality and size than Robinson (at 6'0"), Samuel's frame fits the current structure of Ward's arsenal of weapons, too. He'd simply click right in and, assuming he's willing, the Titans should jump on the chance to spend a share of their remaining funds on a known playmaker such as Samuel.

Although, with just one month now remaining until the NFL Draft - in which the Titans have a handful of promising picks - free agency may not be the lone avenue for the franchise to make improvements at the WR spot.

But if the front office isn't done and someone like Jauan Jennings is too expensive, Samuel slots in as a sensible addition from all sides. Ward could use some experience on top of Calvin Ridley, too, and Samuel settles in that gap as a solid choice.

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